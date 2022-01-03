Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products

Roppe Flooring announced today that two more of its products have been certified by Underwriters Laboratory as GREENGUARD Gold.

x

US-made Roppe Pinnacle Rubber Base and Pinnacle Plus, the profile version of the well-known Pinnacle PVC-free base formulation, are now certified. To be awarded certification, Roppe’s products went through a comprehensive certification review and analysis of chemical emissions. GREENGUARD Gold certification must be renewed on an annual basis.

“We are pleased to have two more of our products reviewed and certified by the GREENGUARD Gold process,” said Jeff Trattner, Vice President of Marketing, Roppe Holding Company. “This certification adds value to our product portfolio and allows commercial interior designers and building owners the peace of mind that our products are engineered to create healthier indoor environments.”

Roppe’s Pinnacle products are known for exceptional durability and dimensional stability and are constructed from a thermoset rubber compound that meets ASTM-1861 requirements. Pinnacle Rubber Wall Base is offered in 70 colors and five toe profiles. Pinnacle Plus is offered in the same 70 colors and 15 architectural profiles. Pinnacle Rubber Base products are manufactured to the highest standards for commercial installation.

Roppe’s GREENGUARD Gold Certified rubber products are free of phthalates, halogens and PVC, while maintaining formulations that are free from Red List Chemicals that are proven to be harmful to humans.

Recognized and referenced by over 400 building codes, rating systems and procurement policies worldwide, GREENGUARD Certification requires that products meet some of the world’s most rigorous and comprehensive limits for low emissions of volatile organic compounds into indoor environments.

Roppe GREENGUARD Gold certified products include: Roppe Rubber Tile, Envire Rubber Sheet & Tile, Roppe Rubber Stair Treads, Roppe Rubber Stair Tread with Kevlar, Roppe Northern Timbers Luxury Vinyl Tile, Roppe Northern Parallels Luxury Vinyl Tile, Health & Learning Vinyl Tile, Pinnacle Rubber Base, and Pinnacle Plus Rubber Base.