Rose & Womble Realty Company Announces New Management Structure

Virginia Beach, VA : Rose & Womble Realty Company, one of the largest Real Estate companies in Southeastern Virginia, recently announced the promotion of key leaders across divisions. The new President, J. Van Rose, announced plans to restructure the management team with Art Zachary’s pending retirement. “With my move to President, we’ve chosen to realign our leadership positions and streamline our focus to set ourselves on course for continued success in what we know to be a very competitive market,” Rose stated in his address.

Terri Stickle was named Vice President of Financial Services and Business Development where she will pursue new and profitable business opportunities for Rose & Womble Realty while continuing to oversee Relocation, Customer Service, and the Corporate Marketing Team. “We intend to stay the number one local resource for buying, selling, and renting. Terri’s talent will certainly keep us there with her singular focus on our financial services arms and business development in 2021,” Rose stated.

Dianne Gordonn was promoted to Vice President of Operations where she will oversee Human Resources, Facilities, and New Homes. “We are growing! Our Human Resource needs have grown along with the need for unified processes across the Companies. Dianne’s project management background and attention to detail will lend well to her new position,” said Rose.

Terry Gearhart has been promoted to General Manager of New Homes. The New Homes department serves thirty builder clients throughout our area. “With over forty years in the industry and a limitless sphere of influence, Terry will be a natural in this role,” Rose shared.

Ron Foresta Jr. will lead the Resale Division as General Manager. The Resale Division is thriving with thirteen offices and their Agents helping make homeownership dreams come true. “We could not have a better leader leading this Division to new successes,” said Rose.

“We have the strongest players in critical positions throughout our Companies to define our path and to continue to connect the people of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina to our Family of Companies to achieve their housing dreams.”