Rosenberg Fans Canada Launching Their Shopify E-Store

Industrial fan manufacturer Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. is launching the Shopify store, expanding its online presence into e-commerce.

Mississauga, Canada : Established in 2005 in Mississauga, Ontario, Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., an industry-leading manufacturing company offers a vast collection of high-grade industrial fans and blowers, as well as local assembly and engineering to businesses in the Greater Toronto Area and across Canada.

The company has now expanded its presence into the e-commerce ecosystem. Through their new Shopify store, the company provides options to purchase replacement Axial, Plug, and Centrifugal fans, of various designs, sizes, and capacities, including fans with energy-efficient EC motors. Future plans involve adding more products as they become available. Including the upcoming launch of their new air curtain line.

When asked what motivated the company to launch their operations online, Alex Loginov, Rosenberg Canada’s VP, vocalized that “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our business like many others had to develop solutions that would provide customers with more flexibility to purchase replacement fans and accessories. We viewed the pandemic as an opportunity to expand our online presence to a larger consumer audience.”