Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise flagged of ‘COVID Care For The Elders’, a community service project

Hyderabad, August 05, 2020…Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise embarks on a novel and need of the hour project, ‘COVID Care For The Elders’ as gratitude and concern for the elderly.

The project was formally flagged off today by President of the club Vijay Rathi long with the District Governor, NV Hanmantha Reddy and Rotarian Kamal Jain, Assistant Governor of Rotary District 3150

As part of this project, the club distributed symbolically in a brief and small function held at Somajiguda to Home for the Aged, Musheerabad the Medical Equipment and Medicines to help Home for the Aged fight against the COVID -19 battle. Sister Kathleen and Sister Josephine from Home for the Aged, Musheerabad received the much-needed relief in care of elders.

The distribution kits include Oxygen Concentrators, Oximeters, BP Machines, Nebulizers, contactless sanitizer dispensers and assorted medicines among others.

A vehicle with these supplies was flagged and the same has gone to all the 40 Homes to handover the much need medical supplies and preventive medicine and equipment to help our respected elders fight the COVID.

A total number of beneficiaries of this project is 2000 inmates of 40 Homes located at various places in Hyderabad & Secunderabad.

Some of these beneficiaries include Home for the Aged, Musheerabad; Mother Theresa Old Age Ashram, Musheerabad; RK Mother Theresa OAH, Karkhana; Sai Vinay Old Age Home, Banjara Hills; Happy Old Age Home Organisation, Tirmulgherry; Jain Sevashram, Karwan; Krishna Sada, Shamirpet; Integrated Welfare Society, Suchitra Junction; PP Reddy Old Age Home, Saroornagar; Fatima Old Age Home, Falaknuma; Kinnera Welfare Society, Mehdipatnam; Anurag Human Service, Mehdipatnam; Sri Laxmi Narasimha Oldage Home, AS Rao Nagar; Bharatha Mata Social Service Society, Bod Uppal; Karunaradham Home, Medpally; Sri Karthikeya Oldage Home, LB Nagar; Sree Ushodaya Sevashramam, Dundigal; Annapurna Old Age Home, Medipally; Aram Ghar, Shivrampally; Shiridi Sai Old Age Homes, Miyapur; Mother & Father Old Age Home, Karmanghat; Old Age Welfare Centre, Miyapur; Durga Bai Deshmukh, Hydershakot; Mata Pitrula Samastha, Ibhrahimpatnam; Habeeb Old Age Home, Bhadurpura.

The cost of the project is Ra 11 lakh.

President of the club Vijay Rathi long with the District Governor, NV Hanmantha Reddy, Rotarian Kamal Jain, Assistant Governor of Rotary, District 3150 along with volunteers and members of the club, donors graced the occasion held in the city at Evolution Contemporary Arts, next to Lalitha Jewellery, Somajiguda Main Road on Wednesday morning.

Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise which falls under Rotary District 3150, taken up this project. It is taken up under the banner of Rotary Sunrise Service Trust a leading service-oriented club. It has taken up many services in the past.

We have taken up this project now, in the middle of a Pandemic, to express our gratitude and concern for the elderly shared Vijay Rathi speaking on the occasion

A rigorous enquiry was conducted before identifying the beneficiary Homes and ascertained the needs before raising the funds required for the purpose shared Vijay Rathi.

This project is taken up under ‘Disease Prevention and Treatment’ one of the seven focus areas of the Rotary International informed Rotary District, Governor NV Hanmantha Reddy.

Kamal Jain, Assistant District Governor described the initiative as need of the hour.

The Pulse Oximeter Is a lightweight machine that helps to measure the pulse rate and level of oxygen in the blood and the body.

A nebulizer is a piece of medical equipment that a person with asthma or another respiratory condition can use to administer the medication directly and quickly to the lungs

FT Non-Contact Thermometer is used to take Temperature taken on the forehead. BP Machine allows monitoring of Blood Pressure.

Director Community Services, Praveen Jain informed that this year number of activities will be conducted by Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise which will include health care, sanitation and education.