Rotary Cycle Rally to create awareness in context to Polio and Leprosy.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October 2022, Rotary District 3011 organized a Rotary Cycle Rally to create awareness in the context of Polio and Leprosy. With the advent of this club, the members are indebted to providing the best services to society by creating these awareness programs. The clubs and communities along with the support of people came together to support the fight to end polio forever. Rally was flagged off by the District Governor Rtn. Ashok Kantoor from DPRS R.K.Puram, New Delhi at 6:30 a.m. “As we know that our country is Polio free, but in the last few days, we have heard some of the cases in our neighboring countries. So, we have to be more conscious of this and that is the reason we are trying to make people aware that even though polio is eradicated, let your child have the polio drops. It would make sure that we are heading as A Polio Free Country”- said District Governor Rtn. Ashok Kantoor.

“We are living in a country which is full of love and dedication towards the social upliftment of our nation. Mahatma Gandhi devoted his life to the country, and moreover, he always motivated us to be on the right path. We are just following the same. On behalf of the Rotary club, we are always there for the growth and development of our country”- said President Rotary club of Delhi Heights Rtn Neena Gulati.

The club also distributed T-shirts to all the cyclists and participants. It was an amazing view to see the people all together with unity and that exactly represented the vision of Bapu, for a united India.

Finishers Shield and breakfast were given to all the participants at the event. The other clubs actively were the Rotary Club of Delhi Regency and Rotary club of Delhi South in association with Delhi Fellowship of cycling south and Delhi Public School, RK Puram, New Delhi