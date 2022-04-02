Rotary International hosts First annual District Conference post-pandemic in the presence of its International delegates and Members

Kolkata, 2 April 2022: Humanitarian service organization functional throughout the world, Rotary International which is well-known for its contribution towards the growth and goodwill of society, has organized its annual district conference on 2nd April, Saturday at Eco Park’s Taal Kutir Convention in the presence of its national and international delegates. Mr. Shekhar Mehta, Rotary International President and Mr. Mario Cesar, Rotary International President Representative were present during the inauguration conference named ‘Adhibeshan’ on Saturday.

Rotary District Conference is held every year. This year it is named ‘Adhibeshan’ is held (For bringing the people together) under the leadership of the District Governor Rtn Prabir Chatterjee and Conference Chair Rtn Hariram Garg. This district conference is the program of Rotary District 3291. Under its ‘Hariyali’ programme two lakhs trees have been planted as of now; apart from that mega blood donation camp; Rotary day of service literacy; construction of 200 bio-toilets in Ayodhya of Purulia; Eye-checkup camp under Rota Vision Programme, 29000 free eye surgeries and an association with GKB opticals have been done. This is the first time in this Rotary District 3291, Rotary International President Rtn. Shekhar Mehta and Rotary International President’s Representative Denise & Mario Cesar were physically present to grace this occasion.