RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy set to compete in Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021

Mohali: RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy will compete in the inaugural edition of Hockey India’s Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021, set to take place from October 18-27 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

A squad consisting of 18 players will represent the junior team of RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy at the competition, with the team being sponsored by RoundGlass Sports as part of its mission to inspire children to play hockey and restore Punjab’s glorious legacy in the sport.

The championship will feature 28 teams from different parts of the country, divided across eight pools for the group phase. RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy has been drawn in Pool D, alongside Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar, Ludhiana.

The highest-placed team from each pool will qualify for the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for October 24, followed by the semi-finals on October 26 and the final on October 27.

Rajinder Singh, Assistant Technical Director of RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy, said, “After our strong showing at the Sub-Junior edition of this tournament, we are looking forward to the Junior National Championship now. It is a wonderful opportunity for the players to test themselves against the best academy teams from across India and gain valuable exposure, vital for their development. We wish the team best of luck.”

The 18-member RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy squad comprises:

Goalkeepers: Amritpal Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Defenders: Jugraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursharan Preet Singh

Midfielders: Amarpal Singh, Ravinder Singh (Captain), Jaspal Singh, Rajbeer Singh

Forwards: Gurwinder Singh, Lalpreet Singh, Savraj Singh, Navjot Singh, Vanshdeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Rajat Sharma, Gurjot Singh

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy’s fixtures for the league phase are as follows:-

Date Opponent Time Oct 18 Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 12:00 pm Oct 22 Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar 12:00 pm

