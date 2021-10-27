RoundGlass Tennis Academy ties up with global sports giant, adidas as its performance partner

RoundGlass Tennis Academy, part of RoundGlass Sports, announced a year-long partnership with global sportswear brand, adidas as its performance partner. As part of the tie-up, starting November 1, adidas will provide its world-class performance tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories for the Academy players. The collaboration is aimed at promoting the development of Indian tennis by supporting promising players from the Academy.

Talking about the collaboration, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India, said, “We at adidas are on a mission to promote an active sports culture in India and are proud to partner with RoundGlass Tennis Academy. Through this partnership, we hope to help the Academy nurture young talent and put India on the global tennis map.”

Speaking on the partnership, Hrishikesh Shende, Lead – Marketing, RoundGlass Sports, said, “We are excited that global sportwear giant, adidas has come forward to partner with us on this exciting project. RoundGlass Tennis Academy is working to develop world-class infrastructure and provide a platform to talented athletes to help fulfill their potential at the highest levels.”