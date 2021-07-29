Route Mobile Limited Announces Q1 Fy22 Results

Mumbai: Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”), a leading cloud communication platform service provider to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players and mobile network operators, has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q1 FY22 vs Q4 FY21 (Consolidated)

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 stood at Rs. 377.5 crore as compared to Rs. 362.4 crore in Q4 FY21.

The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Core EBITDA) stood at Rs. 49.1 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs. 51.5 crore in Q4 FY21. The Company’s EBITDA margin stood at 13.0%

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 42.9 crore for Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs. 42.5 crore in Q4 FY21. The company’s PBT margin stood at 11.3%

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported stood at Rs. 34.3 crore for Q1FY22 as against Rs. 35.5 crore in Q4 FY21. PAT margin stood at 9.1%

Commenting on the results, Mr. Rajdip kumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, “Even in these unprecedented times, we’re poised to capitalize on the growing need to simplify communications, by introducing next-level solutions that are driven by the digital acceleration across markets, with a single aim to deliver superlative customer experience.”