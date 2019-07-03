Route Mobile Limited (“RML”) collaborated with Arab Financials Services (“AFS”)

RML is among the leading cloud communications platform service providers to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players and mobile network operators , has partnered with AFS, the MENA region’s leading payment solutions provider and FinTech enabler. Under the partnership, RML will offer SMS, OTP and Messaging solutions to all banking-related operations for AFS and its clients, embedding a seamless customer engagement technology in the market. RML’s portfolio comprises Messaging, Rich Communication Services (RCS), OTT Business Messaging, Voice, Email and SMS filtering, Omni-Channel Communication, Analytics and Monetization .

With this association, RML consolidates its position as the leading banking and financial communications services provider for the MENA region. RML offer a range of cloud-communication services to clients across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, aviation, retail, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom.

Speaking on the partnership Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, Route Mobile said, “Being a partner with AFS for the MENA region is a testament to our value in services. Our technology has always been innovative and provided benefit to our customers and their clients. We adhere to security and safety as a company and we look forward to serving the new landscape.”

Mr. B Chandrasekhar, Chief Executive Officer of AFS said: “We are delighted to partner with Route Mobile for the introduction of their innovative and secure customer engagement capabilities to the market. AFS is committed to entering into partnerships of choice to provide our clients with the solutions of choice. The partnership between Route Mobile and AFS represents a breakthrough for communications and customer engagement solutions in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Serving over 75 clients across the financial sector in more than 21 countries, AFS offers innovative and end-to-end payment services and solutions that span card processing, merchant acquiring, FinTech and a state-of-the-art value-added services suite. AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain with offices and data centers in Bahrain, UAE, and Oman.