Route Mobile Ltd. announces Q2FY21 Results

Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”), a leading cloud communication platform service provider to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players, and mobile network operators, has announced its financial results for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2020.

Highlights for Q2FY21 Consolidated Financials

Total revenue stands at 354.5 crores as against Rs. 201.4 crore in Q2FY20

Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 349.3 crore as against Rs. 196.6 crore in Q2FY20

Profit Before Tax stands at Rs. 39.4 crore as against Rs. 15.7 crore in Q2FY20

Profit After Tax stands at Rs. 32.7 crore against Rs. 13.0 crore in Q2 FY20

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stood at Rs.6.46

Q2FY21 (Consolidated)

Revenues from operations for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q2FY21) stood at Rs. 349.3 crore as compared to Rs. 309.6 crore in Q1FY21. Likewise, the Total Income stood at Rs.354.5 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs. 312.3 crore in Q1FY21

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 39.4 crore for Q2FY21 as compared to Rs 33.3 crore in Q1FY21.The Company’s PBT margin stood at 11.1% in Q2 FY21

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported stood Rs. 32.7 crore for Q2FY21 as against Rs. 26.9 crore in Q1FY21.The Company’s PAT margin stood at 9.2% in Q2 FY21

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 stood at Rs.6.46

Commenting on the results, Mr. Rajdip Gupta, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, “Q2 FY21 has been another quarter of strong performance, backed by better operating leverage, despite the trying circumstances. The pandemic has accelerated CPaaS adoption amongst enterprises, and Route Mobile continues to enable our customers in their digital communication journey. As per Gartner estimates, by 2023, 90% of Global enterprises will leverage API enabled CPaaS offerings to enhance their digital competitiveness, up from 20% in 2020. We are optimally positioned to be at the forefront and drive this transformation.”