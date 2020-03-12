Route Mobile partners with Sri Lanka’s Telco – Lanka Bell

Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”), one of the global Cloud Communications Platform service providers offering Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) & SMS firewall solutions that caters to enterprises, MNO’s and OTT players is delighted to announce a partnership with Lanka Bell, Sri-Lanka’s one of the leading telecommunications service provider to strengthen its position in Sri Lanka.

Lanka Bell is a world-class telecommunications operator that provides a full range of telecommunication services, including Internet, data and voice, to businesses and residential customers in Sri Lanka and wholesale bandwidth solutions to operators. With its agreement with Route Mobile, Lanka Bell will expand its portfolio to include a wide range of cloud communications solutions. For example, in addition to IaaS and PaaS services, the Route Mobile’s Cloud Platform as a Service infrastructure will enable Lanka Bell to offer clients A2P Messaging, New age Chatbot messaging.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD & Group CEO, Route Mobile said, “This partnership with Lanka Bell is built to combine the strength in domain & technological expertise of both the companies. We are confident that our cloud platform and offerings will enable enterprises in Sri Lanka to enhance user engagement & to deliver better customer experience.”

“This partnership with Route Mobile demonstrates our vision of transforming Sri Lanka’s cloud communication sector and will help enterprise customers in the country to embrace cloud communications offerings like Messaging, Instant Messaging & Enterprise Voice quickly and easily,” said Dr. Prasad Samarasinghe, Managing Director, Lanka Bell. “We anticipate customers will benefit from this collaboration and expansion of Lanka Bell’s cloud communication offerings.”

“With this partnership, Lanka Bell can now provide the enterprises the ability to leverage our Super Network and APIs to build out their digital communication service needs. Our suite of APIs provided for various communication channels, across multiple geographies are scalable and flexible to fit the customers’ requirements. We have also recently launched Route Mobile API Developer Network – a program that enables developers to leverage capabilities of our platform and seamlessly deploy digital communication features within their applications / software,” said Tushar Agnihotri, Executive Vice President – India and APAC region, Route Mobile.

Since its inception in the year 2004, Route Mobile has assisted enterprises in their digital communication strategy by enabling multiple channels of communication to deliver messages to their stakeholders – including customers, suppliers, and employees. Further, we provide a suite of APIs, for various communication channels, across multiple geographies that are scalable and flexible to fit the customers’ requirements.