Royal Enfield Collaborates With Knox and Launches CE Certified Riding Gear

Bangalore, 24 March, 2021: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc – 750cc), and Knox, experts and innovators of protective apparel and body armour, have collaborated to co-create a range of high protection, accessible riding gear, and CE certified external knee-guard called Conqueror. The launch is part of the long-term collaboration in line with Royal Enfield’s commitment to provide protection, comfort and aesthetically designed riding gear and accessories.

Crafted with a vision of offering versatile yet accessible riding gear that meets global safety norms that can be used for multiple riding needs and in varied conditions.

Royal Enfield and Knox got into a strategic partnership 2 years back to offer Knox’s body armors in their new range of riding gear including categories like riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers. Extending this partnership further the two brands have now collaborated to co-create and offer CE certified level 2 external knee guard built with Knox’s microlock protection.

Royal Enfield’s new riding jacket line-up that was introduced last year includes select styles that come equipped with Knox’s CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 MICRO-LOCK armours for shoulder and elbow. Along with the knee guard, Royal Enfield has also introduced a range of new riding gloves for varied riding needs. The range has 14 gloves of which 9 are CE certified. The range has been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen friendly finger tips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high quality abrasion resistance leather, Polyester Air mesh and waterproof membrane among others. The new range of gloves will suit the varied needs of the riders, from riding in the city to extreme weather conditions. Further, selective gloves also come with Knox knuckle protectors and Knox scaphoid protection system.







The newly launched Conqueror knee guard, riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers with Knox armours are available for sale at Royal Enfield dealerships, Royal Enfield’s online store (store.royalenfield.com), Amazon and select central and shoppers stop outlets.

Commenting on the collaboration with Knox, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, “At Royal Enfield, ensuring a ‘safe’ and a ‘pure riding experience’ for our riders is at the centre of our product strategy. With this partnership, we aim to foster our commitment to provide our customers with products that meet global safety norms. The intent is to offer relevant and accessible products for riders and motorcycling enthusiasts. The partnership started with using Knox armours for our new range of riding gear including jackets, gloves and riding trousers. The co-created knee-guard is a byproduct of years of our motorcycling experience, our understanding of a rider’s needs, different riding conditions, terrains etc. and Knox’s technical expertise and experience in designing and manufacturing innovative body armours and apparel for motorcycling. Our motorcycles are used for both leisure riding as well as a means of not only commute. Rider safety is equally important in both cases. We understood that the acceptance of a riding trouser is low in India and there was a need for a product that provides protection and can be worn over regular denims or trousers be it for a commute to office, a weekend ride or a trip to the Himalayas. In line with our vision to increase awareness around road safety and safe riding practices, we will continue to offer versatile consumer centric products. Our alliance with Knox is a testimony of our dedication to provide a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life.”

Speaking about the collaboration Margaret Travell, the Commercial Director at Knox said, “We are committed to the design of high performance body armour systems that really work for riders. We began this association 2 years ago by equipping Royal Enfield apparel with Knox armour and gloves with Micro-lock armour with the famous Scaphoid Protection System. One year later, we began the next development – to build a standalone Knee guard, tough enough to tackle some of the toughest environments on Earth. It had to be relevant to Royal Enfield riders in India and beyond, so needed to be easy to put on and remove and also capable of being worn on its own for those who prefer not to wear armoured trousers. The knee guard is not only tough and durable enough to be CE approved to the highest Level 2 standard, it is also supremely flexible and comfortable enough to wear all day long in any environment you ride in. We’re excited to see people using them on their own riding adventures.”

With the brand’s collective endeavour to enhance rider safety, the knee guard will offer ample protection and improve the riding experience on daily, short as well as long rides by providing riders the flexibility of wearing it over any regular bottom-wear. This should encourage more riders in India to take notice of other important aspects of safety beyond just wearing a helmet when on the saddle. The Knee guard has undergone thorough testing and has passed CE Impact testing EN 1621-1 Level 2. Designed to protect the riders from leg injuries, the knee guard is made in one piece without any joints allowing for flexible ergonomic design, a secure fit. Special emphasis has been put on keeping the knee guard light. With antibacterial lining, the gear gives extensive perforations for breathability. Keeping in mind the need for superior impact absorption, the outer shell is made of durable low density polyethylene (LDPE) designed in a hexagonal structure. As a market first, Royal Enfield is offering the knee guards with adjustable tough elasticated velcro straps for closure. The knee guard has been co-designed by both the brands and engineered in the UK by British protective apparel specialists at KNOX.

The new-lineup is available at the below mentioned price range:

Knee Guard:

Conqueror CE Level 2 certified knee guard priced at INR 3950

CE Certified Gloves:

● Intrepid priced at INR 2250

● Cragsman priced at INR 3100

● Bravado priced at INR 3300

● Blizzard priced at INR 3750

● Roadbound priced at INR 3750

● Stalwart priced at INR 3950

● Striker priced at INR 3950

● Vamos priced at INR 4200

● Stout priced at INR 4500

Riding Jackets with Knox armours:

● Streetwind V2 priced at INR 4950

● Windfarer priced at INR 6950

● Explorer V3 priced at INR 8950 – CE certified