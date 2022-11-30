Royal Enfield Experiential Training Hub, Inaugurated at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)

Chennai, 30th November 2022:

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Padur inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Royal Enfield Experiential Training Hub at its campus today. This training centre aims to provide experiential learning and impart technical know-how of Royal Enfield motorcycles to HITS engineers and students and also to Royal Enfield dealer technicians.

The training centre was inaugurated by Mr B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield in the presence of Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Pro-Chancellor, HITS; Mr Ashok Verghese, Director, HITS; Dr S.N. Sridhara, and Dr Pon Ramalingam, Registrar, HITS along with the Department Heads and faculties.

With a Memorandum of Understanding signed between HITS and Royal Enfield, the centre will offer intensive hands-on training to employees, and employees of channel partners in automobile engineering and technology.

The training centre is constructed in an 11,000 sq. ft. area, amidst the serene university campus, with a set-up that will facilitate skill development and technical training. This experiential centre will not only provide access to the Royal Enfield motorcycles, its engines models, simulators, and workdays but also give the trainees an opportunity to delve deeper into the pure motorcycling ecosystem that includes the Royal Enfield Apparel and Genuine Motorcycle Accessories. An incubation centre for apparel and GMA design will create a centre for conceptualizing new designs.

With the state-of-the-art facilities, the training setup consists of bay workshops, motorcycles, and Engines of all different models will educate our field teams and sales/service staff of Royal Enfield channel partners in motorcycle vehicle sales to service and maintenance. The facility is equipped for both online and offline sessions and the training rooms are equipped with a LIVE interpretation conferencing platform, which helps training to seamlessly flow.

The centre is expected to churn out many skilled and aspiring engineers in future.

2