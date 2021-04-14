Royal Enfield supports ‘Silent Expedition’ for Cross Country expedition

Bangalore: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, today announced its support for Archana Thimmaraju, a 34-year-old hearing impaired woman as she embarks on a motorcycle expedition from Bangalore to Uttarakhand and back. The cross-country expedition will be covered on a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and will span over 25 days, covering 7000 kilometers.

Archana is the co- founder of ‘Silent Expedition’, a NGO for motorcyclists with an emphasis on those with disabilities, which helps create more opportunities for the hearing impaired and support them towards exploring their potential and possibilities. The expedition aims to create and explore opportunities for the hearing impaired by spreading awareness about the different forms of communication, especially non-verbal language and the challenges they face. She also aims to raise awareness around women’s empowerment and to go beyond their boundaries, even if the journey is silent.

To support this endeavor, Royal Enfield has provided Archana with the newly launched Meteor 350, a motorcycle built for long distance highway cruising. The company will also be providing service support for the motorcycle throughout the length of the journey.

Archana, who has so far travelled over 40,000 kilometers on her motorcycle, will be accompanied by Bharat Varsa, an IT Consultant by profession, who has more than a lakh kilometers of riding experience under his belt. During the expedition, the duo will be touching upon 20 cities/towns across India.

Since its launch in November last year, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has won several awards and accolades including the prestigious Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2021, Top Gear India Awards 2021 for Motorcycle of the Year and Car and Bike Awards 2021 for Entry Modern Classic Motorcycle of the Year and Two-Wheeler of the Year.