Royal Orchid adds an Exclusive section in Sunday Brunch for Vegan and Dietary guests

Bengaluru, 25th August 2022: Catering to a growing segment of people who prefer vegan food or those who have special dietary needs, Royal Orchid Hotels has for the first time added an exclusive and widespread vegan and diabetic-friendly menu to its popular Sunday brunch at Limelight at its hotel on Old Airport Road. The new brunch menu in addition to the regular exotic spread will offer flavours of Vegan, Kosher, Lactose Intolerance, Gluten-free, and eggless among many others.

Some mouth-watering dishes include the succulent BBQ Plant Meat Shashlik, creamy rich Malai Soya Chaap, and indulgent BBQ-Vegan Sausage that melts in the mouth from the Grills; the unimaginable Almost Meat Burger leaves you wanting for more while the crunchy Vegan Ham Sandwich makes for the perfect bite. From gluten-free food counters, live grills, stir-fry, rolls and wraps, biryani, rogan josh, and dal curry, the spread is extensive.

The authentic shredded Shawarma with Pita wants one to dig in for more and Pull Jack Burger is well-endowed with rich greens in the Burger & Wraps. The highlight of the menu is the main course with the mildly spiced dum cooked Khatal biryani made with raw unripe jackfruit, get your dose of protein from the fresh Gluten-free Vegan Pasta, the healthy Riceless Fried Rice, Soya Rogan Josh, rich Makhanless Makhani Dal and Tofu Palak. For the sweet enthusiast, enjoy the guilt-free sweet memories of the all-time favourites of Vegan Gulab Jamun, Vegan Sahi Tukda, Vegan Rabdi Jeelabi, Eggless Pastries, Gluten-free Flourless cake and Sugar-free Ice Cream.

The Sunday brunch is priced at INR 1,700 plus tax without liquor and INR 2,500 plus tax with liquor and will be served from 11 am to 3 pm.

Speaking about the new, extended menu. Chander Baljee, MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “The Sunday Brunch at Royal Orchid, Old Airport Road has grown to be popular and is among the city’s most favourite hotspots over the weekends. The new addition not only caters to old-time and regular visitors wanting to have these options available but also to an emerging global and domestic trend and a growing segment of people with selective & special dietary needs. We are happy to be the first hotel to cater to the need and provide such an extensive spread and to see the initial response we have had in the last two weeks.”

Commenting on this new addition, Chef Rana Dominic Gomes, Area Chef South for Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels said: “We are constantly researching innovations to present to our guests. Veganism is a growing trend both internationally and domestically and is here to stay. As a hospitality chain, we are conscious of being sustainable. This is just the first step in the right direction. Our pilot brunch was a success with guests looking forward to more innovations in our Vegan cuisine.”

Industry research suggests that as per estimates, the global vegan food market will reach US$ 31.4 billion by 2026. Veganism is purely a philosophy and way of living that seeks to exclude—as far as is possible and practicable—all forms of exploitation, and cruelty. Furthermore, it promotes natural, plant-based food for living which is also a small contribution to our environment. In dietary terms, it denotes the practice of dispensing with all products derived wholly or partly from animals.