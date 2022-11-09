Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd FY 22-23 Standalone Revenue at 37.56 Cr in Q2 and Consolidated Revenue at 58.06 Cr in Q2.

Bangalore, November 09, 2022:
With 75+ hotels across 48+ locations in India, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited is India’s fastest-growing hospitality chain with a diverse portfolio of hotels. In the last quarter, we have done good business in all locations. Below are the financial details.
Highlights of Q2 FY 22-23 V/s Q2 FY 21-22 (Standalone)
- Total Revenue of Rs. 37.56 cr V/s. Rs. 18.64 cr (Increased by 102%)
- EBIDTA of Rs. 13.30 cr V/s. Rs. 5.86 cr (Increased by 127%)
- PAT of Rs. 5.92 cr V/s. Rs. 2.66 cr (Increased by 123%)
- EPS of Rs. 2.16 V/s. EPS of Rs. 0.97
Highlights of Q2 FY 22-23 V/s Q2 FY 21-22 (Consolidated)
- Total Revenue Rs. 58.06 cr in V/s. Rs 31.85 cr (Increased by 82%)
- EBIDTA of Rs. 20.44 cr V/s. Rs. 8.75 cr (Increased by 134%)
- PAT of Rs. 9.38 cr V/s. Rs. 0.55 cr (Increased by 1605%)
- EPS of Rs 3.22 V/s. EPS of Rs. 0.61
IND-AS adoption led to a notional increase in depreciation and finance cost of Rs. 2.92 CR leading to a reduction in PAT by Rs. 0.40 CR and has also impacted the debt-equity ratio at standalone level (SA) for Q2 (July to September 22) of FY 22-23.