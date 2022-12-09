RR Kabel announces the winners of Kabel Stars Rs1 crore scholarship program in Bangalore

Bangalore, December 9th, 2022: RR Kabel, a part of RR Global’s USD 1.25 billion conglomerate and a leading wire and cable manufacturer in India, announced the Kabel Star Scholarship Program winners in Bangalore. Of the 1015 winners across India, 16 were from Bangalore. The winners were felicitated through an awards ceremony conducted in the RR Kabel office in Bangalore.

Being a key market for the electrical community, the students of Bangalore have performed well. The winner students from the city secured the Kabel Stars scholarship that will enable them to aim for higher studies and take a step towards achieving their goal.

The Kabel Star Scholarship Program is an industry-first initiative for the children of electricians who have passed their 10th-grade exams this year. It is a part of the brand’s vision to endeavor an empowered and educated India. RR Kabel contributes Re.1 from the sale of each box of the house wires. The same contribution has invested more than ₹1 crore towards the higher secondary education of the electrician’s children under this scholarship program. Across India, 1,015 students have been selected and are receiving a scholarship of ₹10,000 each.

Talking about the scholarship program that is her brainchild and vision, Mrs. Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global, said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners of the Kabel Stars scholarship program for achieving this milestone in their lives and taking them a step ahead towards their goals. We at RR Kabel consider electricians an integral part of our community, and our initiatives are dedicated to contributing to this community’s well-being. The Kabel Star Scholarship Program was aimed at doing something beyond business for the electrician fraternity. It is a proud moment for all of us to see that the program was very well received and that the results have also been phenomenal. The 10th-grade exams are a deciding factor in any child’s career. It is a phase in their life where they lay the foundation for the rest of their future, and we wanted to be a crucial part of this journey. It is inspiring to know that some winners have secured 90% and above in their exams. We want every Kabel Star winner to pursue further education and follow a career path they’re passionate about. With such programs, we strive to empower today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

All the winners were overjoyed to receive this scholarship from RR Kabel. It was inspiring to learn about their journey and their plans. The objective of this scholarship program was to help the students choose a career of their choice where they could continue to strive towards achieving their dreams and establish a strong start to their future.