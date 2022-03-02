Rs 14 Crores for IIT Madras’ Incubation Cell by founders of MediBuddy

Satish Kannan and Enbasekar on giving back to their alma mater

National, 02 March 2022: MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, contributes Rs. 14 crores to the growth of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT-M) Incubation Cell. The IIT-M Incubation cell was set up in 2013 as a deep tech incubator. MediBuddy’s Co-founders – Satish Kannan and Enbasekar (IIT-M Alumnus) were among the first incubatee.

The founders’ startup journey began in 2013 at the IIT-M institute with a modest funding of Rs 5 lakhs. MediBuddy is now a leading startup in the digital healthcare industry, having recently raised $ 125 million in Series C funding.

Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in 20+ cities in the country, MediBuddy is India’s leading on-demand, full-stack digital healthcare platform that helps patients access multiple healthcare services. It helps its users consult specialist doctors, order medicines and book lab tests from the comfort of their homes.

It’s worth noting that Satish and Enba’s startup was the first of its kind to graduate from the IITM Incubation Cell. More examples like this are likely to emerge as India’s startup ecosystem grows by leaps and bounds.

As of today, IIT-M Incubation Cell has paved the way for over 250+ startups with an aim to create an environment for budding entrepreneurs. It also provides them with the necessary support to survive and grow in a competitive market that we have today.

Satish Kannan and Enbasekar, who are also the alumni of the prestigious institute IIT-M, graced their presence as honorary guests at the IIT-M Nexus Book launch event. The book features the success stories of the various alumni, including Satish Kannan, and their achievements in respective fields. The launch was then followed by a panel discussion with the featured alumni.

Commenting on the same, Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) and IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP), said, “We are so proud of Satish and Enbasekar for their journey. We are happy to have supported them during their initial days. Their company, MediBuddy has ensured timely healthcare services to millions of Indians across the country. Their success would help foster more innovative startups and budding entrepreneurs find their footing.”

Commenting on the recent initiative undertaken by the brand, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said, “When all we had was an idea, IIT-M acknowledged the power nestled within it. The initial 5 lakh rupees that was given by IIT Madras truly helped us get started. Today, we are happy that we at MediBuddy are helping a lot of patients across the nation, and we are also able to express our gratitude to IIT with Rs 14 crores. This capital, I believe will help at least 250 more startups like us realise their dreams. All of them would also get the resources and guidance to build great companies. We are delighted that we are able to pay it forward today!”

Commenting on the same, Enbasekar, Co-founder and CTO, MediBuddy, said, “It is an absolute honour and privilege to be recognised by our alma mater. IITM will always have a special place in our hearts because it was instrumental in helping us build our company from the ground-up. This is a proud moment for us, and we hope that this inspires more individuals to startup and wish that the IIT-M Incubation cell continues to help more startups to grow and thrive.”

MediBuddy, which is at the forefront of India’s digital healthcare transformation was instrumental in helping several millions with their healthcare needs during the Covid-19 pandemic by providing 24×7 online specialist doctor consultations, home delivery of medicines, covid tests at home, Covid vaccination camps, home isolation support among other services.

MediBuddy aims to provide every Indian household with the finest healthcare system for not just a better tomorrow but also a healthier one.