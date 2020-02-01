Dr. Babit Kumar, Radiologist, Motherland Hospital, Noida shared his views on the Union Budget 2020-21 presented by Finance Minister today, “The Honourable Finance Minister’s Union Budget presentation has brought some good news for the healthcare sector. The allocation of an additional Rs 69,000 crore to healthcare in the new financial year is a heartening measure. We are also pleased with the increased coverage announced under the PMJAY, which seeks to improve access to quality healthcare and insurance in Tier II and III cities as well. The FM has also addressed the shortage of qualified doctors, a major concern for the healthcare segment, and announced setting up new hospitals with tax generated from the sale of medical devices, which is a welcome move.