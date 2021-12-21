RS Filmcraft invests in Digit Insurance

Bengaluru, 21st December 2021: RS Filmcraft (OPC) has invested INR 50 Million in Go Digit General Insurance Limited, a 4-year-old general insurance company that has crossed the 20 million customer mark within a span of 4 years.

Mr. Kamesh Goyal, Chairman and Founder, Digit Insurance said, “Digit is delighted to onboard RS Filmcraft as an investor. Insurance is the need of the hour with the pandemic increasing the importance of insurance in everyone’s life. RS Filmcraft believes in Digit’s mission of making insurance simple, especially for laypersons who may not understand legal jargon or complicated paperwork. Our employees, partners and customers from across the country will be proud to have RS Filmcraft on their side.”

About Digit Insurance:

Go Digit General Insurance Limited is a new-age general insurance company. The company has raised funding amounting to around INR 990 crore from its parent company Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited, which is backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. The company has raised multiple rounds from growth equity investors — Faering Capital, TVS Capital and A91 Partners. It has raised around INR 735 crore so far.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Go Digit General Insurance Limited has partnered with leading companies such as Cleartrip, Sterling Holidays, SOTC and Policybazaar. It has recently won ‘Digital Insurer of the Year’ Award at Asian Insurance Industry Awards by Asia Insurance Review and IFTA 2021 Award for Excellence in InsureTech. The company also won the SKOCH Gold Award for launching India’s First COVID-19 insurance cover. Digit has been certified as a Great Place to Work consecutively in 2020 and 2021. It was also featured in the CB Insights Fintech 250 list for the third time in 2021.

The insurer was named ‘General Insurance Company of the Year’ at Asia Insurance Review Awards-Singapore for 2019 and 2020, and ‘Insurance Start-up of the Year – India’ at the Insurance Asia Awards 2020. During the pandemic, it serviced several commercial and industrial establishments and secured its employees and customers through relevant health insurance solutions. Virat Kohli, the Indian Men’s Test Cricket Team captain, is its brand ambassador.