RS Group introduces RS Integrated Supply, consolidating IESA and Synovos, to create a single global MRO supply chain solutions business

India, 13th September 2022 – RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omnichannel provider of product and service solutions, today announced the uniting of its global maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supply chain solutions business into a single brand, RS Integrated Supply.

Previously trading as two separate brands – IESA and Synovos – the transition to RS Integrated Supply marks the first step in the Group’s transition to consolidate its operating brands under one strong, unified RS identity, delivering global efficiency, sustainable value, and scalability to its stakeholders.

RS Integrated Supply provides outsourced storeroom management and procurement services that drive sustainable productivity and reliability for MRO supply chains. Through its global operation, RS Integrated Supply serves multi-site industrial organisations across North America, the UK, Europe, and other global markets. The business has offices in Warrington, UK, and Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Procurement and storeroom solutions are built on advanced proprietary digital platforms that consolidate information and drive improvement. Standardised technology, platform integration and streamlined services improve accessibility and efficiency, ensuring consistent quality across global organisations. The platforms deliver predictive intelligence in addition to historical data, with reporting and insight provided through data collection, cleansing and standardisation.

Operational excellence, sustainability and continuous improvement are built into all processes and services, optimising the end-to-end supply chain and the relationship between maintenance data, inventory, purchasing and consumption patterns.

“Our transition to RS Integrated Supply brings the combined value of the IESA and Synovos MRO solutions to organisations around the world,” commented Debbie Bowring, President, RS Integrated Supply. “As one global brand, our digitally enabled procurement and storeroom solutions and engineering skills provide unmatched reliability, consolidation, standardisation and total cost efficiencies across the supply chain.”