RS Group to showcase its solutions at electronica 2022

India, 04th November 2022 –RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omnichannel provider of product and service solutions, will be presenting some of its leading brands at electronica 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for electronics, which is taking place from 15–18 November 2022 in Munich, Germany.

As a global brand for designers, builders and maintainers, RS Group will be at electronica to meet customers, suppliers, and visitors and to showcase its abilities as a truly world-class supplier of products and technologies that are changing the world for the better. At the show, the company will also demonstrate its wide offering of services and solutions and will include three key brands at the event:

RS DesignSparkconnects curious minds from makers and start-ups to professional engineers to talk about engineering projects. DesignSpark’s design resources help more than 1.3 million members worldwide to improve their productivity and innovate responsibly. Members share and collaborate on open-source projects and can access the suite of design software tools including DesignSpark PCB, DesignSpark Mechanical and DesignSpark Electrical.

In conjunction with its #ActivistEngineering initiative, on the stand, RS will be displaying a range of innovative DesignSpark-powered projects with special focus upon the issue of air quality and its Environmental Sensor Development Kit (ESDK), which is an advanced open-source and cloud-connected sensor platform.

RS PRO is the company’s high-quality own-brand product portfolio, which helps customers to build better, ramp up productivity and drive down costs.

Special focus will be given to a range of areas, including how the RS PRO brand can help in the building of control panels from enclosures to power units and from cables to HMI devices; sustainable design for 3D printers with the introduction of recycled PLA 3D printer filaments; the presentation of the innovative RS PRO Box Sorter, a sensor-based conveyor ideal for automating tasks for improved efficiency in factories; as well as displaying a sample predictive-maintenance application.

OKdo is all about helping innovators to design a smarter future. The initiative delivers a unique combination of software, development support and manufacturing services that can inspire and enable customers to generate new ideas and turn them into commercial reality. Key areas on show include fault detection using artificial intelligence (AI); innovative designs that can help improve air quality; or integrating IoT technologies into the fabric of a building for preventative maintenance applications such as LAIIER .

As part of its mission, OKdo also has a wide range of high-performance and customizable single-board computers (SBCs) including its latest range, ROCK. Created in partnership with Radxa, ROCK SBCs are advanced single-board computers designed to empower professional engineers, developers, and students worldwide to create innovative products at speed by making use of a robust supply chain and versatile hardware with a flexible design service model.

Also at electronica, RS Group is looking to play a key leadership role in the electronics industry in the field of environmental, social and governance issues. Accordingly, Andrea Barrett, VP of Social Responsibility and Sustainability at RS Group, will be speaking at the second annual World Ethical Electronics Forum (WEEF) (worldethicalelectronicsforum.com), which is taking place at electronica on the first day of the show on 15 November 2022.

“We are looking forward to meeting our customers whether they design, build or maintain,” said Peter Malpas, President EMEA at RS Group. “Visitors to our stand at electronica will see all our innovation and all our leading brands under the RS Group umbrella from RS PRO to OKdo to RS DesignSpark. We will be especially focusing upon how we can help engineers to design better, smarter, and more responsibly.”

RS Group welcomes all its customers, suppliers, and visitors to its stand at electronica, in Hall C2, Stand 179.