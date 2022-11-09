RS launches all-in-one intelligent solder station

New chip equipped solder tips allow total process control with traceability across all applications and devices

India, 09 November 2022 – RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today introduced Weller’s WXsmart, a new 300W hand soldering platform that integrates all soldering applications into a single solder station, to its product offering. Supported by a new range of soldering irons with intelligent tips, WXsmart enables total process control across the entire soldering operation.

WXsmart is aimed particularly at electronic design engineers in industries where maximum connectivity, security and traceability are required, such as the medical, automotive, aerospace, and solar technology sectors. WXsmart is the first solder station to use TLS encryption and two-factor authentication to guard against cyber attacks and data skimming in sensitive industries.

WXsmart is a centralised unit that supports multiple users – from operators and supervisors to R&D and repair departments – and all soldering applications including high-precision pico soldering, general-purpose micro soldering, heavy-duty ultra-soldering, rework, desoldering and hot air soldering. It can control multiple devices and processes at the same time, including fume extraction, preheating plate and solder bath. Also supported is Weller’s new WXair two-in-one rework module, which offers one air and one vacuum channel.

Total process control is provided from soldering iron to solder station. New intelligent solder tips with integrated chips offer very fast heat-up – typically in around 3 seconds – automatic tip identification, integrated data storage and individual serial numbers for full traceability, and tip offset and lock functions. The new soldering iron range includes WXMPS MS and WXUPS MS (MIL-SPEC) T0052923599 compliant specifications.

A comprehensive range of fast connectivity options is enabled via WiFi, LAN, USB, and a pair of RS232 ports. Support for IoT standards and Industry 4.0 allows easy mobile-enabled remote control with full traceability and integration into existing ERP systems. Weller’s Smart Control app provides a real-time dashboard on PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

WXsmart can provide robust autocalibration in less than 10 seconds via its associated Weller High-Precision Temperature Measurement Device. Benefits include digital data extracts for quality management and audits, full traceability of the calibration process, and automatic tip offset.

WXsmart offers backwards compatibility with previously used soldering, desoldering and hot air tips and tools. Safety features include a heat-proof display, patented ESD protection and LED ring lights.