RSDC Unfolds New Avenues for Rubber Skilling in the Country

Widening its network across the country, Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) has joined hands with a number of State Governments and Universities with a view to strengthen the skilling ecosystem from entry level to engineering in rubber technology.

“As a part of this drive, RSDC has joined hands with a university each in Assam, Tripura and Chennai besides States’ skilling missions/agencies of Andhra, Assam and Tamil Nadu Governments recently. These tie-ups will add to the existing partnerships with other universities and States’ skilling councils” said Mr. Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC.

According to RSDC, India’s Northeast provides new frontier for expansion of rubber plantations and setting up rubber based industries. “It is imperative to provide a robust skilling ecosystem at all levels in the Northeast region. Accordingly, we have tied up with two universities – Downtown University, Assam and ICFAI University Tripura”, said Ms. Meghna Mishra, CEO RSDC.

Under these tie-ups, students will get the facility of value added program in the form of dual certification which will be offered to engineering students pursuing Polymer technology, Chemical and Automobile engineering.

The MoUs with these universities provide for certification and assessment support to the University by RSDC. The university will organize internships and industry placements for students in consultation with RSDC. RSDC will also ensure quality of training delivery by adopting a stringent process for accreditation of training providers.

In the Southern region, RSDC has signed an MoU with Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research University, Chennai for Bachelor in Vocational Education (B. Voc) in Rubber Technology. B. Voc in Rubber Technology is an innovatively designed three year degree program giving students the freedom of exiting at the end of the first or second year as well by getting a Diploma and Advanced Diploma respectively.

Amongst State tie-ups, RSDC has joined hands with Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) in the Northeast and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) in Andhra and Tamil Nadu respectively. These state agencies function as an apex bodies with a view to create employment and stimulate the economy in the respective states.

The objective of the agreements is to improve the employability skills of the trainees through adoption of National Occupational Standards (NOS) developed by RSDC. RSDC will conduct assessment of trainees trained in the rubber sector by Project Implementing Agencies or training providers. Successful trainees would be certified by RSDC. RSDC will also organize Train the Trainer programs. Other value added services provided by RSDC include providing support in creating skill development centres and centres of excellence for capacity building, skill gaps studies in rubber sector in respective states and promote industry participation in apprenticeship and placements in rubber sector.

Rubber is an employment intensive and yet skill based sector. These tie ups will help RSDC go into an over drive and help increase employ-ability quotient of those pursuing rubber skills training.