RSWM Limited recognised by the Government of Rajasthan for the Highest Export Turnover in textiles

Bhilwara/New Delhi, 15th April 2021: RSWM Limited, the flagship company of the $1.2 Bn LNJ Bhilwara Group and the leading manufacturer of textiles in India today announced that the company has been recognised for achieving the Highest Export Turnover in 2020 by the Ministry of Industries & CSR, Government of Rajasthan. RSWM Limited is listed on both NSE and BSE.

Mr Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director, RSWM Limited said, “I would like to congratulate the team of RSWM for achieving the highest export in textiles. Our continuous efforts of achieving excellence have been recognised by the Government of Rajasthan and we would like to thank them for the same. This reaffirms our resolve to the growth of the company, its stakeholders, employees and our commitment not only towards the state of Rajasthan but also the economy of the country.”

RSWM Limited is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of synthetic and blended spun yarns from India and exports to 78 countries. The Company has 10 state of the art manufacturing plants, 4,41,000 spindles, 10,000 (MT/annum) Cotton fibre dyeing capacity, 4,000 (MT/annum) Yarn dyeing capacity and denim manufacturing capacity of 25 million metres annually.