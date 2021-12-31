RTC to facilities comfortable, safe, risk free commutation to public for their participation in happy new-year celebrations

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) rises to the occasion. It has become more proactive than ever before. Keeping the new-year celebrations and commutation requirements and challenges, RTC, plans to run more services of Metro Express buses for the convenience of party goers, youth, families, as they are expected to visit hotels, restaurants, pubs, events, parties, resorts in the city and outskirts.

The Extra bus services are pressed into service for new year celebrations to facilitate people participating in New Year celebration on December 31, 2016 night, informs Mr. VC Sajjanar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC. Enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations with the help of public transport, he adds.

These services will run from 19.30hrs to 21.30 in the up journey and from 12.30am to 3am in the down journey. And these journeys, they made it very simple by charging a flat rate of Rs 100 per person in one way in the following routes

SNO ROUTE FROM TO 1 SECUNDERABAD MEDCHAL 2 SECUNDERABAD SHAMIRPET 3 UPPAL KONDAPUR 4 DILSUKHNAGAR LINGAMPALLY 5 LINGAMPALLY MADHAPUR 6 MEHDIPATNAM SHILPARAMAM 7 KOTI RAMOJI, MOUNT OPERA 8 KOTI OCEAN PARK 9 LINGAMPALLY TANK BUND 10 DILSUKHNAGAR TANK BUND 11 MEDCHAL TANK BUND 12 MEHDIPATNAM SHANKARPALLY 13 WIPRO CIRCLE MYTHRIVANAM 14 KOTI KONDAPUR( via Journalist Colony, Durgam Cheruvu, IKEA 15 LINGAMPALLY SECUNDERABAD

TSRTC is also offering 18 seater AC Buses on special hire basis from different destinations within GHMC limits with one UP journey and one Down journey with a package fare of Rs 4000/- only, for the party going public.

Therefore the passengers are requested to utilize the services provided by TSRTC on the occasion of “New Year 2022” for peaceful, safe, risk free celebrations.

New Year is an important occasion. It is an occasion to bid goodbye to the year gone by and welcome the new with fond hope of a good year. People expect everything in welcoming the new year and celebrating it to go smooth and memorable. They travel places for parties, dining, and meet relatives and friends. The RTC is rising to the occasion to make their celebrations more memorable, informed Mr. VC Sajjanar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC.