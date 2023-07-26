Rubber B Announces Grand Opening of New Store Location in Paris, France

Miami Beach, FL, July 26, 2023 — Rubber B, the leading rubber watch strap retailer, is thrilled to unveil the grand opening of its new store at 19 Rue Tronchet, 75008 Paris, France. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and demonstrates its commitment to providing The Ultimate Rubber Straps to customers in the heart of Paris.

The new Rubber B store aims to create an immersive shopping experience that reflects the brand’s dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With an extensive range of products, the reputation is built on each customer’s long-term quality experience with the products and service.

Key Features and Highlights of the New Store:

Prime Location: Situated in the prestigious 8th arrondissement, the store benefits from its prime location in the bustling heart of Paris, known for its vibrant culture and thriving commercial scene.

Stunning Interior Design: The store showcases a modern and visually captivating interior design, blending contemporary aesthetics with elements that pay homage to the rich heritage of Paris.

Extensive Product Selection: Customers can explore an extensive collection of rubber watch straps carefully curated to cater to diverse tastes, preferences, and budgets. From vulcanized rubber to SwimSking technology, the store has something for everyone. Although the SwimSkin® strap looks and feels identical to alligator hide, it is actually 100% Rubber, and therefore waterproof for all sports and aquatic activities.

Expert Staff: A team of knowledgeable and passionate staff members is ready to assist customers, offering personalized recommendations and expert advice to ensure a seamless shopping experience.

Interactive Technology: The store integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the shopping journey, providing interactive displays, virtual demonstrations, and other innovative features that engage and delight customers.

Grand Opening Celebrations: To commemorate the opening of the new store, Rubber B has planned an exciting lineup of events and special promotions for customers. These include creating a festive atmosphere and fostering community.