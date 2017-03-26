Marking its presence in Gujarat, All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA), the august body of Rs. 85,000 crore rubber industry in India has opened its Gujarat chapter in Ahmedabad. As a representative body of over 5,000 rubber products manufacturers in the country (largely MSMEs), AIRIA already has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata with a chapter office in Pune.

“With Gujarat emerging as a major industrial and now an auto hub in the country, the state offers immense potential for growth of rubber and especially auto rubber components in the country. Gujarat office of AIRIA will help the rubber industry develop quality products through spread of international practices, technology and availability of skilled manpower”, said Kamal Chowdhury, President AIRIA while inaugurating the Gujarat Chapter office recently.

The inauguration was attended by a large number of industry representatives including Mahendra Patel, Chairman Mamata Group and Bipin Patel, President Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Representatives from rubber industry included Vinod Bansal, Chairman Western Region AIRIA, Yashodhar Kahate Vice Chairman Western Region AIRIA, Vinod Patkotwar Managing Committee Member AIRIA and Editor of AIRIA journal Rubber India, Jagdish Patel, Chairman Gujarat Chapter AIRIA.

Mahendra Patel, Chairman of Mamata Group, congratulated AIRIA for opening Gujarat Chapter and said, “Rubber is an established industry in India with large diversified presence. Yet there are a few challenges that are holding the industry especially the MSME sector back from achieving full potential. Opening of the Gujarat chapter office will help the industry work together to meet the development agenda and make the most of the Government policies.”

Bipin Patel President – Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry expressed happiness on formation of Gujarat Chapter and said, “Chapter should take up such programs which would impart knowledge to the members and also improve quality of products manufactured by them.”

Chowdhury presented the Citation and Plaque of Gujarat Chapter, to Jagdish Patel, Chairman Gujarat Chapter AIRIA. Gujarat Chapter members Directory was also unveiled on the occasion.

AIRIA has a very robust developmental agenda. Most of the constituents being MSMEs, the assistance provided by AIRIA in educating, upgrading knowledge and technology has helped rubber industry to emerge as a key foreign exchange earner in the country. As much as 40% of the revenue of MSME rubber units is coming from exports.

AIRIA Gujarat Chapter will have regular seminars and workshops for knowledge sharing among the members. AIRIA has urged the members of the Gujarat region to make full use of the Chapter in educating, upgrading knowledge and technology and doing need base activities for members.Gujarat has over 500 units manufacturing rubber products. Major products are tyres, rubber rollers, engineering products, marine fenders, healthcare etc.