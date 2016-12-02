New Delhi: Ashoka University today named renowned historian and current Vice Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee as its next Chancellor, after Prof. Andre Beteille’s three-year term ends in April 2017. Rudrangshu Mukherjee has played a crucial role as Ashoka’s first Vice Chancellor and has led the achievement of a significant number of milestones since his appointment in 2014. The University has commenced the search for a new Vice Chancellor, who can lead its next phase of growth.

Andre Beteille has had a long and distinguished academic career and now, at 82, wishes to retire from his position of leadership. As the University’s founding Chancellor, Dr. Beteille’s guidance has been instrumental in steering the University through its formative years.

‘It was a pleasure and privilege to have served as the first Chancellor of Ashoka University. I am delighted that in such a short time Ashoka University has made a name for itself in the field of higher education. I am also very happy that Rudrangshu Mukherjee, who has been associated with Ashoka University from the very beginning and has served as its first Vice Chancellor, will be taking over the office of Chancellor,” said Dr. Beteille.

Dr. Mukherjee has had an illustrious career as an academic and author. After completing his D.Phil in Modern History from Oxford, he taught at the University of Calcutta and held visiting appointments at Princeton University, the University of Manchester and the University of California, Santa Cruz. He has written several critically acclaimed books, including his latest, Nehru and Bose: Parallel Lives. At Ashoka University, Dr. Mukherjee has set a high ideal for quality teaching. He teaches a full course load along with his day-to-day responsibilities as Vice Chancellor. He will continue this tradition as Chancellor of Ashoka University.

“I am honoured to take over the office of Chancellor of Ashoka University from as eminent a person as Prof. Andre Beteille. Ashoka University is something very close to my heart and values, and I will continue to serve it to the best of my abilities,” said Dr. Mukherjee.

Under Andre Beteille and Rudrangshu Mukherjee’s leadership, the University has had remarkable successes in its early years. The University has grown from a small pioneering institution to an established and highly reputed university. Today, thanks to Chancellor Beteille and Vice Chancellor Mukherjee’s direction, Ashoka University aspires to provide its students the highest quality of liberal arts education possible.

This leadership change is a tremendous opportunity for Ashoka University to recruit a new Vice Chancellor who can lead the next phase of growth. Ashoka University is looking for an individual passionate about institution building and transforming higher education in India. The Governing Board has formed a search committee and hired Egon Zehnder, reputed executive search firm, to lead the recruitment process.