Ruh – The Soul, India’s First Concept-driven Premium Sleepwear Brand

There’s no doubt that sleepwear is the most comfortable clothing in our wardrobe. Once you’re in your loose and comfy sleepwear you wouldn’t want to open your laptop and get to work but instead, relax in the best way possible. Ruh – The Soul, India’s luxury premium quality sleepwear brand has initiated a unique message that is 100% concept-driven, with a signature collection for men and women of all ages, that is beyond just comfortable sleepwear.

Ruh stands for a pure, clean, comfortable, sustainable, and holistic approach. The brand mainly focuses on solving sleepwear problems. Ruh – The Soul aims to promote the idea, concept, and benefits of wearing minimal clothing to sleep at night as your body relaxes, breaths, and grows at that time. Creating awareness on wearing the right clothing to sleep is what drove the brand to come up with a solution that serves all-purpose.

As it is a proven fact that sleeping naked is healthier. In addition to the metabolic effects of sleeping in the buff, removing your clothes improves blood circulation, which is good for your heart and muscles. Quality sleep will also increase the release of the growth hormone, ‘melatonin,’ both of which have anti-aging benefits. Ruh is hypoallergenic apparel. Built so that men, women, kids who are allergic to certain clothing can still be comfortable.

It’s time to consider your nightwear a sartorial excitement as Ruh’s signature lotus theme range of cozy and comfortable Sleepwear is convenient to wear and lounge around. The homegrown brand has also created a design for women that has never been created until today, which aims to solve major problems for women of wearing inners at night. This is one brand that we’ve been waiting for, for a long time!

Speaking on the ideation, the founders of Ruh, said, “Despite the proven facts that sleeping naked or wearing lesser clothes are healthier, not everyone is able to do it due to various reasons. Hence the ideation behind this is a blend of creating the most comfortable and right sleepwear for people that also makes them feel like they’ve worn minimal or no clothing. We wish to endorse the quality and the importance of sleep and how the brand would help in solving the concerns.”