RULoans launches on-boarding mobile app for easy loans

Mumbai, 05th December 2022: RULoans Distribution Services Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading corporate DSA businesses, has officially launched its end-to-end digital platform for faster and seamless partner on-boarding as well aspaperlessand fully compliant loan file processing at an event in Jaipur. The digital platform will power the company’s plans to take the loan disbursement to more than Rs.100,000 crore and channel partner network strength beyond 75,000 by 2025.

The digital platform is accessible through RULoans mobile app which will be downloadable from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Using this new-age omnichannel platform, entrepreneurs and loan agents across India can empanel themselves as RULoans partners and also upload loan cases in real-time into the system. The company has ensured that the entire loan journey is compliant from a financier’s perspective. The digital platform runs a proprietary algorithm in the back end to match cases to suitable financiers and processes the loan files for disbursement both digitally and physically.

The RULoans Group was set up in 2000 in Mumbai by first-generation entrepreneur Kaushik Mehta and has a portfolio of more than 200 partner banks and NBFCs and has a presence in more than 2,000 cities across India with over340offices at key locations. It distributes over Rs. 2,300 crore of retail loans a month. It operates a channel partner network of over 20,000 small to mid-self-employed connectors and partners. The company has so far facilitated loan disbursals worth more than Rs. 50,000 crore and the issuance of more than 150,000 credit cards since inception. For FY 2023, the company is on course to cross more than Rs. 25,000 crore of disbursement and issuance of over 100,000 credit cards.

Commenting on the launch, Kaushik Mehta, Chairman, RULoanssaid, “The launch of RULoans channel partner onboarding mobile app is in line with our vision to be one of the largest BFSI product aggregators by 2025 with disbursement exceeding Rs.100,000 crore and channel partner network strength surpassing75,000. The lending ecosystem in India is at an inflection point thanks to strong market demand and the growing adoption of digital channels for customer onboarding and loan application processing. The RULoans mobile app will add new-age tech-enabled agility to our distribution scale-up strategy and service delivery efficiency. Banking on the robust digital backbone, we’ll continue to deepen our market outreach and expand our presence in new and underleveraged markets.”

Karan Desai, Director, RULoans said, “The digital channel partner onboarding platform will open up new growth avenues on the back of the two decades of successful track record of financial product distribution. We are working towards crossing a top line of Rs. 500 crore in FY23 and our aim is to touch the Rs.2,000 crore mark by 2025. The business has always demonstrated strong profitability and growth. With the support of a strong tech backbone, we are set to transform our business efficiency and further strengthen the channel partner and customer connect with our brand. We look forward to partnering with more and more financial services entrepreneurs to help them build growth-focused Loan referral franchises.”

Products distributed byRULoans include personal loan, business loan, home loan, gold loan, working capital finance, loan against property, life and general insurance, loan against security, education loan, real estate, auto loans and credit cards.