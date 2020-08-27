RummyBaazi.com raises USD 3 Mn to strengthen its game in India

New Delhi, August 27, 2020: RummyBaazi.com, one of the most preferred online gaming platforms to play Indian rummy games and other similarly placed popular online games, has infused a total of USD 3 Million to expand its footprint in the country. The platform raised USD 2 Million through a round of seeding from Udtara Ventures after the conglomerate gained confidence in Baazi Games’ ventures posts their investment of USD 2 Million in BalleBaazi.com in 2019. Additionally, Baazi Games, the parent organization of RummyBaazi.com, has further strengthened their motives of scaling up operations as they set aside another USD 1 Million for this highly revered platform. Prior to this round of investment seeding, RummyBaazi.com was valued at a pre-money evaluation of USD 14 Million.

Since its inception in 2019, RummyBaazi has been able to scale its operations to great heights as it boasts of a healthy user base of 5 Lakh players within just 1 year of its inception. The platform operates with its guiding principle of ‘user-first’ offering a seamless and 360-degree experience of online gaming on the highly secure platform without compromising on speed or fun.

Leading Baazi Games’ latest venture since 2019, Sunit Warriach, CEO, RummyBaazi.com has created ripples in the Online Gaming Industry with the emergence of the brand as one of the most sought-after skill-based gaming platforms in the country. The creation of certified software and a safe and secure process of aiding the users to avail the rewards has helped increase its loyal userbase.

Speaking on the investment, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of Baazi Games, said, “As the country is continuously increasing their consumption of Online Gaming, it becomes essential for platforms like RummyBaazi.com to expand their product portfolio to cater to the audience needs. Our expanding userbase is testament to the efforts of RummyBaazi.com to provide its customers with the safest way to play. Given the scenario, we feel this is the perfect time to strengthen our game in the country and we’re glad that Udtara Ventures saw potential in our ideas to scale it further.”

Talking about the platform, Sunit Warriach, CEO of RummyBaazi.com, said, “Baazi Games have been able to create a loyal userbase by providing the most seamless and rewarding experience over the years through online poker and fantasy sports. In order to enhance the experience for our users, we expanded our product line by introducing RummyBaazi.com and through our hard work and constant endeavour we have been successful in making it one of the most rewarding online rummy platform in the country. It gives us immense pride for one of our existing investors to show interest and strengthens our vision of taking it to the next stage,”

”With an increase in the number of smartphone users, rising internet penetration & improved internet infrastructure have led to a huge upsurge in the Online Gaming Industry and this trend will continue to grow rapidly. We have been part of this journey for the last couple of years, with an increasing userbase backed by high player retention has reaffirmed our thesis about the sector. Hence, it was imperative to continue our partnership with one of the fastest-growing brands in the space. We have scaled up our investment in RummyBaazi.com. The team has been part of the Real Money Gaming space for over a decade now, and we believe that their knowledge and industry experience will help Baazi Group to emerge as a market leader with a unique position as a full-stack RMG platform. Excited, and looking forward to the amazing journey ahead of us!” Mr Rajiv Chaurasia, Chairman, Udtara Ventures, explained.

The skill-based game has much to offer in the form of superior mathematical and psychological skills and enhanced analytical prowess. This endeavour seconds a superset of several soft skills like reverse psychology, self-confidence, and emotional stability which helps the user excel in real-life situations as well.

The funding received will be utilized to further product enhancements and strengthen the value of trust amongst the user base through its marketing strategies.