Running a Warehouse: You Need to Prepare for These 5 Surprises

Are you planning to start your own warehouse-based business? If so, it can be an immensely rewarding venture with plenty of financial incentives. Yet the logistics of operating an efficient warehouse is far from easy.

There are many various aspects to take into consideration. How will you stock items? How will these be prepared for deliveries? How will everything work together seamlessly? With so many different moving parts, the challenge is a significant one.

There’s also the possibility of overlooking – or completely dismissing – certain elements. Here are five surprises you need to prepare for when running a warehouse:

1. Hiring the right team

To have a fully functioning warehouse, you need employees. You also have to figure out how many people need to be hired. While specific tasks can be automated thanks to modern technology, you’ll still need to employ people such as packers and an operations manager.

When it comes to building the right team, pay close attention to your business forecasts. The more you know about the potential revenue it will generate, the more confident you will be when enlisting the right number of staff members.

2. Dealing with cardboard waste

Warehouses often go through a lot of cardboard – and that’s an understatement. Suppliers tend to ship products in significant cardboard cases, and the amount of these can quickly build up. Before this collection of cardboard takes up too much space and causes potential hazards, it needs to be recycled.

This is where cardboard baling comes into play. Simply stick the cardboard into a baling machine, compress it down, and it’s ready to move on. You could even turn this waste into a valuable resource.

3. Use inventory management software

If there’s a chance to use technology to refine any processes, take it. This is the case with inventory management software. By utilizing this software, you can keep better track of your stock levels, where items are located, shipping details, and so much more.

With so many different inventory management software options available, take the time to learn about which one supplies the best features for your company.

4. Leasing equipment

Equipment is necessary for running a successful warehouse operation. While this includes items like shelving units and the aforementioned baler, arguably, the most significant acquisition is a forklift.

Depending on your warehouse setup, you may require multiple forklifts. This can be particularly expensive if buying outright, so it’s recommended to lease your forklifts to minimize the financial impact.

5. A supplier for your shipping materials

As you will be sending products out to customers, you need the right shipping materials to make this happen. This depends on the type of products you will be selling. Certain small items only require a padded envelope. Bulky and delicate items, however, require much more care and attention with regards to shipping.

As for your materials, it makes sense to choose a single supplier for all of these. Do your research and see which company offers the best combination of value and service for these shipping materials.