RunR Mobility partners with LoanTap, entices EV customers with special offers on World Environment Day

New Delhi, 2nd June 2023- RunR Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturer backed by MECPower Solutions, today announced its partnership with Pune-based LoanTap Financial Technologies Private Limited. The Gujarat-based company has signed an initial pact with the fast-growing FinTech firm to provide financial support to its customers for the purchase of affordable 2-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) alongside a special bulk deal offer on the eve of World Environment Day.

The collaboration focuses on making RunR Mobility’s variants more affordable and accessible to corporations, small and medium businesses, and end-consumers with attractive financing solutions. It will also enable fleet operators, last-mile delivery operators, and retail customers to leverage RunR Mobility’s EV scooters hassle-free. Furthermore, on the occasion of World Environment Day and as a contribution to the environment, together, they are launching a scheme where customers will be offered a lucrative bulk deal arrangement with a reduced processing fee of 1.5 percent and can avail ROI of ranging to 9% to 10.5% in the period of 3 years. This shall boost the confidence in our mission towards a greener environment and encourage people to understand the importance of the environment. This is being registered as a responsible initiative while leveraging the occasion.

Mr. Setul Shah, the Founder of RunR Mobility, shared his insights on the partnership, and said, “We are elated to join hands with LoanTap and bring them on board as our capital partner. The partnership will allow us to offer our EV scooters to customers with access to affordable financing. Through the association, we aim to help corporations, small and medium businesses, and end consumers avail of RunR Mobility’s EV scooters without any obstacles.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rajeev Das, CEO, i-Loans at LoanTap, said, “This partnership is a step in the right direction as it will make credit more accessible to consumers. It will allow us to serve more consumers who are looking for affordable credit solutions in the electric 2-wheeler space. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and its positive impact on our mission.”

The upfront costs of EVs have been a key barrier to their rapid adoption. RunR Mobility recognizes this challenge and aims to make EV ownership more accessible to a broader customer base through its partnership with LoanTap. This strategic partnership is a significant step towards achieving sustainable mobility and aligns seamlessly with LoanTap’s mission to provide convenient and affordable lending solutions.