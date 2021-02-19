Runwal Avenue bags the ‘Best Upcoming Project Of The Year’ Award

Mumbai: Runwal Group, one of Mumbai’s leading real estate developers bagged the ‘Best Upcoming Project Of The Year’ Award for its project “Runwal Avenue” at the recently concluded Real Estate Awards 2021. The award ceremony was held at Taj Land’s End hotel in Mumbai and was attended by many prominent real estate developers from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director, Runwal Group said, “It is a proud moment for us and this token of appreciation strengthens our commitment to offer only the best to our clientele. We thank all our customers for the support in making Runwal Avenue one of the most admired projects in the central suburbs. However, the awards also put a responsibility on us to continue our quest for excellence through such developments.”

Runwal Avenue is located at Kanjurmarg East and will offer a perfect blend of connectivity, conveniences and comforts. The project is proposed to have 6 high-rise residential towers comprising of smart lifestyle residences with efficient designs and very attractive prices. Situated at the arterial location of Kanjurmarg, Runwal Avenue brings every significant landmark closer to you. From the strategically important business districts like SEEPZ & BKC to the International Airport, every key hub of the city is easily accessible. Kanjurmarg enjoys fantastic road, rail and upcoming Metro connectivity that has transformed it into a new city centre.

Runwal Avenue will feature thoughtfully designed facilities such as a health clinic within the premises by a leading healthcare institution. The project will also have a Wi-Fi-enabled business centre space to allow residents to manage their work from home lifestyle. It will also feature ‘Fifth Avenue’ – an integrated high street retail galleria that will have branded stores, restaurants, cafes, salons, and much more. Residents of Runwal Avenue can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as swimming pools, green open spaces, indoor games, badminton, state-of-the-art gym, yoga, play areas etc. A beautiful public garden of approx. 5 acres, situated just a 5 minute walk away will bring the joys of nature and green spaces closer.