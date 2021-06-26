Runwal Foundation presents ‘Runwal Stays’ to BMC to support front line runners

Mumbai: Gearing up for the third wave of Covid-19, Runwal Foundation, a charity body formed in 1938 that focuses on social undertakings in the education and healthcare sector, in association with Mahavir Education and Research Trust today jointly inaugurated Runwal Stays – Jogeshwari. Runwal Stays is a one-of-a-kind initiative aimed at giving all our front line runners a safe, secure, and fully equipped stay option in these testing times. During the event, Runwal Foundation handed over the facility to BMC to support the front line runners. The inauguration took place in the presence of Ms. Neelam Andrade, Dean of NESCO Covid Center, Mr. Mehul Sakhala from Mahavir Education & Research Trust and Mr. Saurabh Runwal, Trustee member of Runwal Foundation. Runwal Stays – Jogeshwari is a 3-storey hostel space with accommodation capacity of 54 people.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Saurabh Runwal, Trustee member of Runwal Foundation said, “In light of the global pandemic and the depleting state to support the front liners the group is providing rent free fully furnished stay to them. With this initiative, we hope to unburden their families and protect them from the risk of Covid. These front liners are risking their own health to keep our communities safe and functioning. Therefore, we pledge to support these warriors in every possible way to fight against this virus.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the frontline workers have gone under immense and unprecedented pressure, and have put their physical, mental and social well-being at risk. In the face of this crisis, it’s important to remember that even the smallest acts of care can make a difference. The only motto of this initiative is to make the stay convenient and free for the heroic frontline staff.

Ms. Neelam Andrade, Dean of NESCO Covid Center said, “On behalf of the healthcare front liners, we thank Runwal Foundation and Mahavir Education and Research Trust for their valuable support. We know it will bring a smile to our healthcare team and give them a welcome moment of respite. We’ll rise to this challenge and defeat the virus together in the coming months.”

One of the Staff nurses from BMC who would be staying at Runwal Stays commented, “We are thankful for the gesture of Runwal Foundation to support us in these tough times. Earlier, we used to stay at Aarey Colony, due to which travelling to our workplace was difficult and we couldn’t have a proper access to the basic essentials too. Staying at Runwal Stays, we can not only easily commute to our workplace but will also have access to basic essential services. We are happy to have a stress-free living experience here during these challenging times.”