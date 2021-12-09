Runwal Group Announces the Appointment of Sangeeta Prasad as Group CEO

Mumbai: Mumbai’s leading real estate developer Runwal Group announced the appointment of Sangeeta Prasad as its Group CEO. Driven and passionate with 29+ years of experience, Sangeeta’s tenacity and conviction of purpose make her a valuable leader for any organization. In her new role, she endeavors to build and enhance the organization and business value. Her deep-rooted expertise in the management of large businesses will add a fresh and strategic perspective to the Runwal group by improving execution excellence.

Sandeep Runwal, Managing Director at Runwal Group, said, “We are delighted to have Sangeeta Prasad onboard. Her rich experience will add tremendous value and I am confident that her extensive expertise and leadership will be an essential asset that will nurture the successful growth of our organization”.

Upon her appointment as the Group CEO at Runwal Group, Sangeeta Prasad said, “I am excited to become a part of the Runwal Group, a trusted pioneer in real estate development. I look forward to the opportunity to drive customer centricity and contribute meaningfully to this dynamic organisation”.

Having done her Bachelor of Engineering from Jadavpur University and her post-graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Lucknow, she has gone on to hold various leadership roles across the top conglomerates of India. Starting her professional journey at Tata Steel, she worked in multiple business roles over the 16 years at the company. Her next stint was at the Mahindra Group where her last role was “MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited”, the listed real estate vertical of the group. She was also a Member of the Group Executive Board and the Co-Chair of the Group Diversity Council during her tenure at Mahindra Group.

Sangeeta’s prolific career has also seen her as a speaker and a panelist at various events. She has addressed audiences at multiple editions of the World Economic Forum at Davos, at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or ‘COP 21,’ in Paris, and at the eighth Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM8) held in Beijing in 2017. Sangeeta is a Chevening Scholar and Alumni of INSEAD, Harvard. And Yale.