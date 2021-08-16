Runwal Group commemorates the Covid-19 Frontline Heroes on 75th Independence Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Mumbai based Runwal Group, one of India’s top real estate developers, felicitated the frontline warriors from Dombivli for doing their bit to fight the unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Group recognized and felicitated the unconventional warriors that included the doctors, nurses and hospital staff along with other heroes who stood tall for the community during a difficult period and brought in a positive change. The event was hosted at their integrated township project, Runwal Gardens which is located on the main Kalyan Shil Road.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director, Runwal Group said, “Runwal Group has always been a brand that believes in community development. These frontline warriors have been providing critical services to the community during the pandemic and we wanted to extend our gratitude to them. There could not have been a better occasion than the country’s Independence Day for this felicitation. Runwal Group sincerely thanks all the doctors and frontline workers for their dedicated and selfless service round the clock in this war against the pandemic.”

The Covid-19 pandemic had brought the entire world to a standstill last year. Amidst the multiple lockdowns, new emerging norms of living, a community that emerged as the true warriors was the group of doctors, nurses and the medical staff that not only were fighting the disease on the frontline but also were uplifting people around them with positivity. To name a few heroes who worked remarkably amidst the Covid-19 outbreak to serve the society were Dr. Aparna Singh, Dr. Ankita Garge, Dr. Vaishali Kashikar, Dr. Poornima Dhake, Dr. Santosh Kembhavi, Mr. Bhalchandra Nemade, Mr. Kiran Waghmare, Ms. Rohini Lokare, Mr. Pramod More, Mr. Surendra Tengale, Dr. Parag Bhanushali, Ms. Uma Kale, Mr. Vikram Bhavarte, Mr. Anthonies Francis and Mr. Pratik Tirodkar.

Here are a few glimpses of their work:

As the Covid cases weren’t dropping in Kalyan-Dombivli region due to high density and tiny congested apartments, Dr Poornima Dhake, Medical Officer at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) along with her team took some stringent measures to control the spread of the virus. KDMC continued to seal the entire wing of a building when a case was identified. Her department had started a campaign to raise awareness among shopkeepers and vegetable vendors after complaints that they were routinely seen flouting mask-wearing rules.

Pratik Tirodkar, a 23-year-old instrumentation engineer from Dombivli, created a first-of-its kind ‘Internet-controlled’ robot specifically to address the needs of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. The gizmo, aptly called ‘Coro-bot’ independently dispensed food, water, beverages, medicines – and even some good advice – to Corona patients without the needs for nurses, ward staff or other care-givers. Pratik donated the first Coro-bot to KDMC to help health workers in dealing with Covid patients. The Coro-bot was deployed successfully at Holy Cross Hospital in Kalyan to serve food and water to Covid patients.

Ms. Rohini Lokare, Deputy Engineer & Manager Dombivli Gymkhana Covid Centre relentlessly worked for the Covid patients. She was also part of a special vaccination campaign for the blind and disabled where 59 blind persons from Wangani, Karjat, Kalyan, Badlapur and Dombivali were vaccinated at Dnyaneshwar Hindi High School Vaccination Center at Duttnagar Shivmandir, Dombivli East.

Ms. Vaishali Kashikar, Medical Officer at KDMC was instrumental in the KDMC’s Covid-19 vaccine dry run conducted at a health post at Gita Harkisandas Civic Hospital in Kolsewadi Kalyan.

The event started with a flag hoisting ceremony and concluded successfully by honouring all of them for their exceptional duties and contribution to the community.