Runwal Group Launches The Luxurious Clubhouse At Their Project Runwal Eirene In Thane

Mumbai: Runwal Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers announced the launch of the exclusive clubhouse for the residents at their project Runwal Eirene located at Balkum, Thane West, Mumbai. Club Eirene, is a haven of peace and serenity for the residents, they can rest, refresh, revive, rejuvenate and manifest positivity in the clubhouse. The Grand Clubhouse was inaugurated by India’s Pride and Fitness Icon Ms. Shweta Rathore who is one of 100 impactful healthcare leaders and Winner of Miss World 2014.

The two-level clubhouse welcomes the residents to its expansive lobby spreading featuring a spacious waiting area. The ground level hosts a multipurpose banquet hall spread over 3000 sq. ft. with a multi-utility pre-function area that can be used to host community get-togethers of its residents. It also boasts a Theatre where residents can enjoy their favorite movies and shows. The first level of Club Eirene hosts a large swimming pool spread over 1588.24 sq. ft. that includes a separate deck, washroom, changing area, and a steam room for the residents living in the vicinity. Additionally, the club Eirene offers a state-of-the-art Gymnasium expanding over 1669.04 sqft, featuring the best of training & fitness equipment.

Commenting on the launch of Club Eirene, Mr. Saurabh Runwal, Associate Director, Runwal Group said, “The clubhouse is built while keeping in mind all the requirements of the residents and families who are looking to keep up with a balance between work and fun. The residents will be offered amenities that are needed to relax and rejuvenate; Club Eirene will be one of the best properties to unwind from the dissonance of the demanding lifestyle and cherish moments with your loved ones. The launch of Club Eirene will certainly be a pride possession of our buyers that will be cherished for generations.”