Runwal Group partners with EuroSchool, brings world class education & facilities to Runwal Gardens, Dombivli

Runwal Group, one of the India’s leading real estate firms has partnered with EuroSchool, India’s leading K-12 school network to bring world-class schooling to Runwal Gardens, Dombivli. EuroSchool offers a highly engaging curriculum designed on the principles of ‘Balanced Schooling’ for maximising academic and non-academic exposure to its students across its 11 campuses in 6 cities. It also holds the prestige of being India’s First Certified Safe School Network.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Subodh Runwal, Managing Director of Runwal Group said, “At Runwal, we are not creating merely living spaces, but an entire lifestyle ecosystem comprising of residential, entertainment, educational and other lifestyle amenities.

In doing so, we have always believed in partnering with the best names across segments. It is therefore a pleasure for us to partner with EuroSchool. The campus will be located within the township, offering both – the Runwal convenience and EuroSchool assurance – within our flagship project.”

This new EuroSchool campus in Dombivli, will be its 12thin India & 3rdin the city of Mumbai. The new school will not only serve the educational needs of the children of the township; but also of the children in the adjoining region.

We are delighted to expand our footprint in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Through our association with the Runwal Group, we will now be able to offer a holistic educational experience to children in Dombivli! EuroSchool believes in the philosophy of providing its students with an ocean of possibilities.

Our curriculum, in combination with experiential learning, technology-enabled delivery and a focus on inculcating 21st century skills, is designed to guide students in their journey of self-discovery and create learners for life. We look forward to bringing world-class schooling with our certified safety standards to Dombivli residents by 2022!” said Mr. Rahul Deshpande, CEO, EuroSchool.

The new EuroSchool campus at the Runwal Gardens will operate classes from Junior KG upto grade 12 and offer extracurricular activities in yoga, robotics, dance & drama, music, sports, and specialised performing arts/languages amidst many more. The new campus will be equipped with technology-enabled classrooms, kid’s play areas, a spacious auditorium and library, and world class laboratories.

The school will also house the best in class sports facilities – a football field, a basketball court, a cricket ground, a skating rink and a half Olympic size swimming pool. In addition, EuroSchool offers a Digital Learning Ecosystem with ARGUS, which brings schooling to the home of every student bridging the boundary between school and home. The admissions for the next academic year will start from September 2021.

With over 3600 apartments sold in the last year, Runwal Gardens has emerged as one of the preferred choices for buyers who consider connectivity, convenience and surrounding gentry to be an important factor for buying a property. Spread across 115 acres, it is truly an integrated township in Dombivli. The township has a world-class retail arcade along with a plush street which is dotted with cafes and eatery joints.

There are schools, offices and a Multispecialty Hospital within its premises. This township is designed to fulfil all your basic requirements, and all your lifestyle related needs will be taken care of in an exclusive way. This thoughtfully built property has an expanse of lush green grass, huge green open spaces with a central park of approximately 11 acres in size, over 1800 trees and more than 14 spell-binding gardens and parks; making joy truly evergreen. Most of the apartments face the gardens and bring you beautiful views of nature.