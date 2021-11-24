Runwal Group unveils a new tower – Park View at Runwal Avenue in Kanjurmarg

Mumbai: Runwal Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced the launch of an upcoming residential tower- Park View, in their project Runwal Avenue located at Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. Part of a larger overall development, the project is spread across approx 5.5 acres of land. The tower will consist of 47 floors with 290+ habitable units. It will comprise of efficiently planned 1, 2 and 3 bed residences with carpet areas approximately ranging between 401 sq. ft and 804 sq. ft. The unique feature of this tower is that it will offer private decks in multiple configurations, a luxury in Mumbai. Even a 1BHK home will offer a private deck, which is rarely available. Starting at approx Rs. 1.05 cr., apartments at Park View will provide panoramic views of the surroundings in addition to fresh air and an elevated lifestyle.

Situated at the arterial location of Kanjurmarg, Runwal Avenue brings every significant landmark closer to you. From the strategically important business districts like SEEPZ & BKC to the International Airport, every key hub of the city is easily accessible. Kanjurmarg enjoys fantastic road, rail and upcoming Metro connectivity which will further boost the residential living experience in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subodh Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Group said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the new tower, Park View at Runwal Avenue. We are constantly trying to add elements which will delight our consumers. Addition of private decks is a part of this endeavour. We wanted to provide an enhanced lifestyle, at a reasonable value in the heart of the city. The success of previous towers at Runwal Avenue has been outstanding and we are certain this new product category will generate good demand.”

Runwal Avenue located at Kanjurmarg, is a perfect blend of connectivity, convenience and lifestyle. The project will feature thoughtfully designed facilities such as a health clinic within the premises by a leading healthcare institution. Runwal Avenue will also have a Wi-Fi-enabled business centre space to allow residents to manage their work from home lifestyle. It will also feature ‘Fifth Avenue’ – an integrated high street galleria. The upmarket retail galleria will feature branded stores, restaurants, cafes, salons, and much more.

Residents of Runwal Avenue can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as swimming pools, green open spaces, indoor games, badminton, state-of-the-art gym, yoga, play areas etc. A beautiful public garden of approx 5 acres, situated just a 5-minute walk away will bring the joys of nature and green spaces closer.

Kanjurmarg has grown rapidly and has become a much sought-after destination amongst home buyers. It is a well-developed location with a cosmopolitan population. It has excellent social and civic infrastructure and is in close proximity to top-notch educational institutes, business hubs, healthcare facilities, hotels, shopping destinations and great natural surroundings. Situated just 10 minutes from Powai, it offers all Powai’s advantages at a far more attractive price.