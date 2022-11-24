Runwal Group unveils Liberty, the newest tower at Runwal Avenue in Kanjurmarg

Mumbai, November 24, 2022: Runwal Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced the launch of a new residential tower – Liberty, in their project Runwal Avenue located at Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. The project is situated just 300 mtrs from Kanjurmarg railway station and is a part of the 36 acre mixed use development – Runwal City Centre. The tower will consist of 50 floors with over 275 habitable units. It will comprise of efficiently planned 1, 1.5, and 2.5 bed residences with carpet areas ranging between approximately 390 sq. ft and 647sq. ft. The tower will also offer options of residences with private decks and numerous lifestyle & recreational amenities in addition to excellent connectivity. With a proposed school, an integrated upmarket high street, proposed Business Park and a unique 8 acre Central Park within Runwal City Centre, Liberty aims to offer the buyers a holistic lifestyle. It will provide freedom from multiple urban constraints such as daily commute hassles, worries about children’s education, non availability of shopping & entertainment avenues nearby, lack of green open spaces and much more. Starting at approx. Rs.1.03cr, apartments at Liberty will provide panoramic views of the surroundings in addition to fresh air and an elevated lifestyle.

Located at the new city centre Kanjurmarg, Runwal Avenue brings every significant landmark closer for its residents. From the strategically important business districts like SEEPZ & BKC to the International Airport, every key hub of the city is easily accessible. Kanjurmarg enjoys fantastic road, rail and upcoming Metro connectivity. Located just 2 km from Powai, Kanjurmarg is a much sought-after location for home buyers, offering a great living experience at far more attractive prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subodh Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Group said, “After the overwhelming response and successful launches of Madison, Broadway, Park View and Manhattan we are pleased to announce the launch of our new tower, Liberty at Runwal Avenue. This tower will continue to be in line with our core objective of offering an exceptional integrated lifestyle, comparable to global standards. Part of the Runwal City Centre township, designed around the concept of Live, Learn, Work and Play this new addition too will continue to delight our consumers. We are certain this new tower will generate a great response, like the previous launches at Runwal Avenue.”

Runwal Avenue is a perfect blend of connectivity, convenience and lifestyle. Residents can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as a huge central podium, green open spaces, swimming pools, indoor games, badminton courts, state-of-the-art gym, yoga, play areas etc.

The project will feature thoughtfully designed facilities such as a health clinic within the premises by a leading healthcare institution and a Wi-Fi-enabled business centre space to allow residents to manage their work from home lifestyle. ‘Fifth Avenue’ – an integrated high-street galleria with cafes, bistros, salons, brand stores, boutiques and much more will bring in a vibe similar to international high-street addresses.

Kanjurmarg has grown rapidly and has become a much sought-after destination amongst home buyers. It is a well-developed location with a cosmopolitan population. It has excellent social & civic infrastructure and is close to top-notch educational institutes, business hubs, healthcare facilities, hotels, shopping destinations and great natural surroundings. Runwal City Centre will transform the region and establish it as a premium lifestyle destination.