Runwal Group ushers in world class living with the launch of ‘Broadway’

Mumbai: Runwal Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers announced the launch of a new tower ‘Broadway’ in their project Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai. Intended to offer a world class lifestyle inspired by international standards, it will offer a smart lifestyle with a blend of connectivity, conveniences and comforts. Runwal Avenue is a part of a larger township and it will feature multiple high-rise residential towers with all modern amenities.

With 48 proposed storeys, Broadway will feature spacious 1, 2 and 3 BHK residences with efficient designs and very attractive prices. Carpet areas of apartments will range from approx 401 sqft – 760 sqft. Situated at the arterial location of Kanjurmarg, the project brings every significant landmark closer to you. From the strategically important business districts like SEEPZ & BKC to the International Airport, every key hub of the city is easily accessible. Kanjurmarg enjoys fantastic road, rail and upcoming Metro connectivity which will be further enhanced by a 4 line metro interchange hub that has been proposed. This proposed metro hub will be under a kilometer away from Runwal Avenue. The metro Lines 4 and 6 are already under construction and will provide enhanced east-west as well as north-south connectivity. The railway station is just 300 mtrs away and arterial roads like JVLR and Eastern Express Highway are also in close proximity to the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subodh Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Group said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of a new tower – Broadway at Runwal Avenue in Kanjurmarg East. The project is intended to bring the best from international living to the buyers with a blend of retail experiences, green open spaces and premium lifestyle amenities on offer, in addition to excellent connectivity options. Kanjurmarg has already emerged as the new city centre and Broadway will make it the perfect address for world class living.”

Runwal Avenue located at Kanjurmarg, is a perfect mix of connectivity, convenience, natural surroundings and lifestyle. The project will feature thoughtfully designed facilities such as a health clinic within the premises by a leading healthcare institution. Runwal Avenue will also have a Wi-Fi-enabled business centrespace to allow residents to manage their work from home lifestyle. It will also feature ‘Fifth Avenue’ – an integrated high street retail galleria. This will feature branded stores, restaurants, cafes, salons, and much more.

Residents of Runwal Avenue can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as an overall landscape area of approx. 1,00,000 sqft with lifestyle amenities such as swimming pools, jogging track, badminton courts, landscaped gardens, indoor games, state-of-the-art gym, multipurpose court, yoga pavilion, kids play area, creche, aqua gym/Jacuzzi and many more. In addition, a beautiful public garden of over 2,00,000 sqft, situated just a 5 minute walk away will bring the joys of nature and green spaces closer.

Kanjurmarg has grown rapidly and has become a much sought-after destination amongst home buyers. It is a well-developed location with a cosmopolitan population. It has excellent social and civic infrastructure and is in close proximity to top-notch educational institutes, business hubs, healthcare facilities, hotels, shopping destinations and great natural surroundings. Situated just 10 minutes from Powai, it offers all Powai’s advantages at a far more attractive price with a better lifestyle.