Rupa Publications India is delighted to announce the virtual launch of “Fall Again, Rise Again” – the autobiography of Sandeep Aggarwal – India’s most successful serial entrepreneur and founder of two unicorns start-ups ShopClues and Droom on Saturday, 10th October 2020 at 4: 00 PM.

New Delhi September 2020: The event is expected to be the biggest ever virtual book launch, with 20,000 registrations already received and expected to cross 50,000. Budding entrepreneurs, students, corporate professionals, Bollywood celebrities, venture capitalists among others to join the event via various digital mediums.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Fall Again, Rise Again is an intimate and moving autobiography of one of India’s most successful start-up entrepreneurs.

If ever there was anyone whose life could be described as nothing but a roller-coaster, it is that of Sandeep Aggarwal. ‘Fall Again, Rise Again’ are words that sum up the entire life of the founder of two billion-dollar companies—Droom and ShopClues.

Sandeep’’s story is that of a middle-class boy who could not speak English for much of his school life but dreamt to make it big someday. A young professional who went to the US and could not get a job but eventually became one of the most sought-after Wall Street analysts.

He achieved more success than he could imagine but gave up everything to return to India to become an entrepreneur.

An entrepreneur who built one of India’s very few unicorns but was ousted from his own company. A dreamer who saw his dreams crushed by charges of insider trading in the US but rose like a phoenix to create yet another company. An accused whose agonizing wait for a final decision in his case continued for six long years but that did not stop a string of global investors from putting money into Droom, including Japan’s Toyota Group company. A man who finally ended up feeling vindicated when the US government dropped all criminal charges against him in February 2020 and the Securities and Exchange Commission settled all civil charges against him around the same time.

This is unlike any autobiography, especially among those written by people from the business world. Sandeep’s emotional strength and searing honesty will inspire and impact you in a way that is very, very rare.

Even during the worst possible time, that the world has ever seen, the book will put you on the path to learn the art of achieving success even after facing struggles and failures in life.

Read this book:

If you want to learn the art of entrepreneurship. To realize that you need to keep moving regardless of success or failure. To ask yourself: When is the right time to start your own venture? To learn how to achieve success with Perseverance and Tenacity. To learn how to deal with failures and chaos. To accept the fact that life will keep jumping at you and keep saying, ‘Surprise!’ To learn how to get rid of struggles and let everything just happen. To realize that results may be delayed, but never denied. To discover that the answer to all your troubles lies within you if you looking to step in the Startup Industry. Life is nothing but a roller coaster: You Fall Again and Rise Again.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

SANDEEP AGGARWAL is a serial tech entrepreneur, philanthropist and angel investor. He is the founder of two unicorn e-commerce marketplaces in India—Droom and ShopClues. Before turning entrepreneur in 2011, Sandeep worked as a top-ranked Wall Street analyst and did pioneering research and analysis on Internet and tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Priceline, etc. He has spent the last 20 years in Internet and technology industries in the US and India.

Sandeep has been actively promoting start-ups and entrepreneurship and is among the topmost contributors to India’s digital revolution. He is an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and also holds a US patent in the technological domain.