Rupesh Bisht gets aboard XED – to drive growth as an Executive Director

New Delhi, May 14, 2022 – XED, Asia’s leading ed-tech firm catering to the learning needs of executives and senior leaders, has announced the appointment of Mr. Rupesh Bisht as the Executive Director of the company. In this new role, he will help shape the next phase of growth and innovation at XED.

Prior to joining XED, Rupesh served as the Chief Executive Officer at Masters’ Union, a practitioner-led and industry-focused business school, leading key aspects of its ambitious launch and operations. He can also be credited with setting up the admissions and marketing functions at SRM University, AP, as the Founding Director of Admissions.

Rupesh brings over 22 years of diverse experience across industry verticals, and an eclectic mix of brands that includes Adlabs, ICICI Lombard, Titan and Ambuja Cements. He is a veteran in the higher education domain and is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

Commenting on the same, Mr. John Kallelil, Founder & CEO, XED said, “We are delighted to welcome Rupesh Bisht as our Executive Director and believe that his extensive experience and domain knowledge across the landscape will add tremendous value to XED’s growth plan. We, as a company, are pioneering the next phase of transformation and are hopeful that Rupesh will be instrumental in driving this intent. I wish him great success in his new role and look forward to supporting him at every step.”

Mr. Rupesh Bisht, Executive Director, XED said, “I am thrilled to be a part of XED and looking forward to collaborating with the industry’s most talented leaders. XED is a name that resonates with exclusivity and global standards of education. Their journey since inception has been truly inspiring and I am excited about this opportunity to chart out an unprecedented growth trajectory for the company and myself.”

XED has till date trained more than 10,000 senior leaders from elite brands like PepsiCo, IBM, Adobe, John Deere, Bank of America, WNS, Meinhardt and the Abu Dhabi Government. Going forward, XED plans to introduce new programs that give senior leaders a wider access to global universities, quality education and customized learning.

About XED

Established in 2015, XED was founded by ISB alumni to meet the ever-growing need for quality executive education in the Middle East, South Asia and the Far East regions. XED boasts of an enviable list of global universities and top faculty to help working professionals build a strong learning framework.