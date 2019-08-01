Ruskin Bond Book Launch Event at The Shriram Millennium School, Noida

Buzzing with undiluted excitement, the children and staff of The Shriram Millennium School, Noida hosted the distinguished, bestselling author Mr. Ruskin Bond and organised the launch of his latest masterpiece – Words From My Window – A Journal, in collaboration with Penguin Random House India and Kool Skool, today at their Noida campus.

Celebrating the works of the master story teller, the young children of the school, welcomed him, dressed as their favourite Ruskin Bond characters. The decorated environs of the school campus brought to life the books of the acclaimed author. Committed to creating life-long readers and a recipient of the Education World Grand Jury Award for its Library and Reading Culture, the school was an apt launching pad for Mr. Ruskin Bond’s latest book. Taking to the stage for the launch, Mr. Bond in his inimitable style shared insights about his literary journey with his young and old fans from not just The Shriram Millennium School but, from other prestigious schools of Delhi-NCR assembled there. Amidst the excitement, children had the extraordinary opportunity to get a personally signed copy of Mr. Bond’s newly launched book at the event.

Ms. Uttara Singh, the Director-Principal of the school said in her address, “It is a momentous and rare occasion to have amidst us Mr. Ruskin Bond, a wordsmith, a master weaver of stories that we all have enjoyed reading and continue to do so, whatever our age. Today, seeing our children interact with him and be inspired by him goes a long way in reaffirming our commitment and responsibility as a school to foster a long lasting love for reading in our children and create a generation of avid readers, writers and poets. As a school we strongly believe that reading and being exposed to varied genres is imperative to be creative and to develop new perspectives to think beyond the confines of traditional norms.”

The interaction with Mr. Ruskin Bond, the legend, was undeniably memorable and a phenomenal experience for the large number of awed students and teachers for who these memories will be cherished for a long time.