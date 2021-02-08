Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Fish (Anchovies) in Kowalski’s Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Eagan, MN : Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Kowalski’s brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski’s Steakhouse Blue Dressing because the Blue Cheese Dressing contains undeclared fish (anchovies). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovies) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Kowalski’s brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski’s Steakhouse Blue Dressing 22 oz. was distributed to 7 metro Kowalski’s stores located in Minnesota. Product with Use By Dates of 1/19/2021 through 2/10/21 are impacted by this Recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the blue cheese dressing containing fish (anchovies) was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of fish (anchovies).

Consumer who purchased Kowalski’s brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski’s Steakhouse Blue Dressing with fish (anchovy) allergies should not consume this product, and direct questions to Customer Service at 1-877-433-2173.