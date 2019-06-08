Russian Education Fair on 10th June at Hotel Marigold in Hyderabad

Ten leading Russian Government institutions including those offering Medical and Engineering programs are participating in an education fair to be held on 10th June 2019 at Hotel Marigold, Greenlands, Begumpet. The fair will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. Entry is free. Spot admission will be given to candidates furnishing valid credentials supporting their eligibility to pursue Bachelor’s/Post-graduate degree programs.

There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia like in some countries. Where as for medical programmes, students should have cleared NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam according to the criteria laid by MCI (Medical Council of India) for doing medicine in India as well as in any institution outside the country.

This is the 20th edition of the fair being organised in the city by Russian Centre of Science and Culture and in association with Study Abroad – the authorized Indian Representative for Russian Universities, and to bring awareness on the quality yet highly subsidized Engineering and Medical programs offered in Russian institutions.

The seats for Indian students to study English medium, has been increased from 3000 to 5000 for the forthcoming educational year (2019-20). This will be a boon for Indian students who like to study the Medical Education at low cost.

“India and Russia share a strong bilateral relationship for ages. Pacts in fields such as space research, engineering, technology, bio-chemistry, medicine etc. require a large number of well-trained personnel. Indian students receiving higher education in Russia will be best choices as their exposure to both the worlds will be a good basis for supporting each other and growing bilaterally,” said Mr. Gennady Rogalev, Vice-Consul (Cultural), Consulate General of the Russian Federation in South India, in a press meet held today (4th June 2019) at Russian Centre of Science and Culture, announcing about the fair and educational opportunities in Russia.

Volgograd State Medical University; Far Eastern Federal University; Kazan State Medical University; Medical University of MEPhI, Moscow; Kursk State Medical University; Siberian State Medical University; Moscow Aviation Institute; Northern State Medical University, Arkhangelsk; Crimean Federal University are among institutions participating in the Chennai fair and are to offer seats through direct counselling and spot admission on merits across UG and PG programs in medicine and engineering.

To join the under graduate/post-graduate programs, students should have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees, which in the case of SC/ST and OBC students, is 40%. Tamil medium students are also eligible to apply. For details about the programs and fair, call: + 91 92822 21221.

In Russian Universities, the duration of Engineering course is four years. In case of Russian medium, it is preceded by a one-year preparatory course. The duration of the Medical course is six years in English Medium and seven years in Russian Medium (includes one-year intense preparatory program).

There are over 100 Government Medical Universities in Russia, which are recognised by Medical Council of India and listed in the Directory of Medical schools of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Russian Medical Universities offer an M.D. degree, which is equivalent to M.B.B.S in India.

On the cost and quality of education in Russia, Mr. Ravi Chandran, MD, Study Abroad said, “The standard of Higher education in Russia is considered to be one of the most advanced and sophisticated. However, the cost of higher education is relatively cheaper because it is highly subsidized by the Government of the Russian Federation. It is well known worldwide about the developments Russia has made in Aviation, Aerospace Instrumentation, Shipbuilding and Medicine. Russia presently has more than 200,000 foreign students from 200 different countries of the world studying in its 600 government universities. Every year tens of thousands of students are coming to study in Russia to get prestigious, globally recognized and affordable education.”

Currently, there are about 10000 Indian students studying at various arts & science, engineering and medical institutions in Russia. In the past three years, Indian students going to Russia has increased considerably. The Academic year starts from September 2019.

Depending upon the University, place of study and course the fee structure differs from US$ 2500 to US$ 4000 per year in the case of Russian Medium instruction. And in the case of instruction in English Medium fee shall be US$ 3500 to US$ 6000 per year.