Russian marketplace SPUTNIK will present its platform in China

Russian marketplace SPUTNIK will conduct meetings and negotiations with prospective vendors and Asian media. Advantages and possibilities, fee amount and peculiarities of working with Russian platform will be presented to producers of goods and journalists. The presentation will be held within a roadshow on 15-17 October 2019 in Shanghai, China.

“China has a special interest in our platform’s work and cooperation questions. It has therefore been decided to hold a series of business meetings and presentations for vendors and goods producers in China. We will launch our platform in two months. The process will be fully automated with our website, the main characteristic of which will convenient for foreign suppliers. The admin area for vendors will be available in various languages: Russian, English and Chinese. In our company there are specialists, who already can speak fluently in all these languages and are able to help with any difficulties and questions, which can be existed. Already we handle all requests that come to the email address neruev@sputnik.market (Vendors Unit) and WeChat ID: Neruev” said Vladimir Stupnikov, CEO of SPUTNIK.

The company has signed more than 50agreementswithvendors. The launch of SPUTNIK marketplace is scheduled for the autumn of 2019.

New Russian online shop will be a big platform for a wide range of goods: clothes, footwear, essentials and ordinary goods, accessories, household equipment, etc. Through cooperation with the largest producers from Europe, America and Asia, as well as a reliable suppliers’ control system, SPUTNIKwill provide a wide range of goods, their high quality and affordable prices to each customer in Russia.

Here is the contact for discussing the participation in business-meetings with presenters of Sputnik marketplace –WeChat ID: AlexYali